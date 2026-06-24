Sports
Soccer

14,000 Jordan fans turn ancient archaeological site into a World Cup celebration.

Some 14,000 Jordanian fans gathered in the ancient city of Jerash to watch their national team face Algeria at the World Cup. Surrounded by Roman-era columns, plazas and archaeological ruins, supporters turned one of Jordan’s most important heritage sites into a celebration of football and national pride. Jordan took the lead through Nizar Al-Rashdan, but Algeria came from behind to win 2-1, eliminating the tournament debutants from knockout-stage contention. The 2026 tournament marks Jordan’s first-ever appearance at a men’s World Cup. Jordan will complete its historic campaign against defending champion Argentina on Saturday, June 27. #jordan #jerash #worldcup #football #worldcup2026 Video credit: @visitjordan @makana360 @chickmaniaproduction with permission
Published on
24
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.
Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.
À suivre
Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.
Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.
Sports
Soccer

14,000 Jordan fans turn ancient archaeological site into a World Cup celebration.

Some 14,000 Jordanian fans gathered in the ancient city of Jerash to watch their national team face Algeria at the World Cup. Surrounded by Roman-era columns, plazas and archaeological ruins, supporters turned one of Jordan’s most important heritage sites into a celebration of football and national pride. Jordan took the lead through Nizar Al-Rashdan, but Algeria came from behind to win 2-1, eliminating the tournament debutants from knockout-stage contention. The 2026 tournament marks Jordan’s first-ever appearance at a men’s World Cup. Jordan will complete its historic campaign against defending champion Argentina on Saturday, June 27. #jordan #jerash #worldcup #football #worldcup2026 Video credit: @visitjordan @makana360 @chickmaniaproduction with permission
Publié le
24
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.
Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.
À suivre
Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.
Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.

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