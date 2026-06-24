14,000 Jordan fans turn ancient archaeological site into a World Cup celebration.

Some 14,000 Jordanian fans gathered in the ancient city of Jerash to watch their national team face Algeria at the World Cup. Surrounded by Roman-era columns, plazas and archaeological ruins, supporters turned one of Jordan’s most important heritage sites into a celebration of football and national pride. Jordan took the lead through Nizar Al-Rashdan, but Algeria came from behind to win 2-1, eliminating the tournament debutants from knockout-stage contention. The 2026 tournament marks Jordan’s first-ever appearance at a men’s World Cup. Jordan will complete its historic campaign against defending champion Argentina on Saturday, June 27. #jordan #jerash #worldcup #football #worldcup2026 Video credit: @visitjordan @makana360 @chickmaniaproduction with permission