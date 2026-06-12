Sports
Soccer

DR Congo team arrives in leopard-print suits.

The DR Congo men’s national soccer team arrived in Houston on Thursday, June 11, ahead of its first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years. Known as “the Leopards,” the players landed in coordinated black suits featuring leopard-print details and carried matching leopard-print travel bags before heading to their hotel. DR Congo will open its group-stage campaign against Portugal on Wednesday, June 17, in Houston. The team is also set to face Colombia and Uzbekistan in Group K. The team’s World Cup preparations were relocated to Belgium in May after an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo forced the cancellation of a training camp and fan sendoff in Kinshasa. #worldcup #drcongo #fifa #soccer #houston Video: Courtesy of FIFA
Published on
12
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.
À suivre
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.
Sports
Soccer

DR Congo team arrives in leopard-print suits.

The DR Congo men’s national soccer team arrived in Houston on Thursday, June 11, ahead of its first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years. Known as “the Leopards,” the players landed in coordinated black suits featuring leopard-print details and carried matching leopard-print travel bags before heading to their hotel. DR Congo will open its group-stage campaign against Portugal on Wednesday, June 17, in Houston. The team is also set to face Colombia and Uzbekistan in Group K. The team’s World Cup preparations were relocated to Belgium in May after an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo forced the cancellation of a training camp and fan sendoff in Kinshasa. #worldcup #drcongo #fifa #soccer #houston Video: Courtesy of FIFA
Publié le
12
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.
À suivre
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.

On the same topic

norwegian-row-chant-at-world-cup
Norwegian row chant at World Cup.
soccer-match-forced-to-shut-down-after-fireworks-from-fans
Soccer match forced to shut down after fireworks from fans.
The disease affecting the mental health of football players
The disease affecting the mental health of football players
Corn field in the shape of Messi’s face
Corn field in the shape of Messi’s face
Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo: A love story
Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo: A love story
Mbappé gets standing ovation at NBA game
Mbappé gets standing ovation at NBA game

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.