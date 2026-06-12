DR Congo team arrives in leopard-print suits.

The DR Congo men’s national soccer team arrived in Houston on Thursday, June 11, ahead of its first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years. Known as “the Leopards,” the players landed in coordinated black suits featuring leopard-print details and carried matching leopard-print travel bags before heading to their hotel. DR Congo will open its group-stage campaign against Portugal on Wednesday, June 17, in Houston. The team is also set to face Colombia and Uzbekistan in Group K. The team’s World Cup preparations were relocated to Belgium in May after an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo forced the cancellation of a training camp and fan sendoff in Kinshasa. #worldcup #drcongo #fifa #soccer #houston Video: Courtesy of FIFA