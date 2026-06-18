Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.

Turkish soccer fans gathered inside the nearly 2,000-year-old Antiphellos Ancient Theatre in Kaş to watch Türkiye compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Built in the first century B.C., the ancient seaside venue once accommodated around 4,000 spectators and remains one of the best-preserved structures from the ancient Lycian city of Antiphellos. The watch party marked Türkiye’s return to the World Cup for the first time since 2002. The country has now qualified for the tournament three times, making its debut in 1954 before achieving its best-ever result with a third-place finish in 2002. Surrounded by ancient stone ruins and overlooking the Mediterranean coast, fans cheered for the national team as history and modern soccer culture came together in one of the tournament’s most striking viewing locations. Video credit: @captainergun via Instagram with permission #worldcup2026 #turkiye #turkish #worldcup2026 #turkishfootball #antiphellos #kas