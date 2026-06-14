Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.

Fans brought color, creativity and national pride to MetLife Stadium for Brazil and Morocco’s highly anticipated World Cup opener. Brut. journalist Camille Smith was at the June 13 match, capturing some of the standout looks as supporters arrived in team colors, flags, traditional clothing and elaborate costumes. The Group C clash ended in a 1-1 draw, with five-time champion Brazil sharing the points with Morocco, the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. #brazil #morocco #worldcup #footballfans #metlifestadium