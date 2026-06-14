Sports
Soccer

Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.

Fans brought color, creativity and national pride to MetLife Stadium for Brazil and Morocco’s highly anticipated World Cup opener. Brut. journalist Camille Smith was at the June 13 match, capturing some of the standout looks as supporters arrived in team colors, flags, traditional clothing and elaborate costumes. The Group C clash ended in a 1-1 draw, with five-time champion Brazil sharing the points with Morocco, the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. #brazil #morocco #worldcup #footballfans #metlifestadium
Published on
14
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.
Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.
À suivre
Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.
Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.
Sports
Soccer

Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.

Fans brought color, creativity and national pride to MetLife Stadium for Brazil and Morocco’s highly anticipated World Cup opener. Brut. journalist Camille Smith was at the June 13 match, capturing some of the standout looks as supporters arrived in team colors, flags, traditional clothing and elaborate costumes. The Group C clash ended in a 1-1 draw, with five-time champion Brazil sharing the points with Morocco, the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. #brazil #morocco #worldcup #footballfans #metlifestadium
Publié le
14
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.
Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.
À suivre
Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.
Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.

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