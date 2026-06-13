Who do New Yorkers think will win the World Cup?
Who are New Yorkers rooting for in the World Cup? And who do they think will ACTUALLY win it all? Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith took to the streets of Brooklyn to get their take. Here’s what they had to say. #worldcup2026 #worldcup #news #fifa #football #soccer
/
/
Who do New Yorkers think will win the World Cup?
Who are New Yorkers rooting for in the World Cup? And who do they think will ACTUALLY win it all? Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith took to the streets of Brooklyn to get their take. Here’s what they had to say. #worldcup2026 #worldcup #news #fifa #football #soccer
/
/
Pour aller plus loin
No items found.