Sports
Soccer

Who do New Yorkers think will win the World Cup?

Who are New Yorkers rooting for in the World Cup? And who do they think will ACTUALLY win it all? Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith took to the streets of Brooklyn to get their take. Here’s what they had to say. #worldcup2026 #worldcup #news #fifa #football #soccer
Published on
13
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
À suivre
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Sports
Soccer

Who do New Yorkers think will win the World Cup?

Who are New Yorkers rooting for in the World Cup? And who do they think will ACTUALLY win it all? Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith took to the streets of Brooklyn to get their take. Here’s what they had to say. #worldcup2026 #worldcup #news #fifa #football #soccer
Publié le
13
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
À suivre
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.

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