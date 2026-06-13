Sports
Soccer

Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.

Brazil and Morocco fans are making their predictions ahead of one of the most anticipated matchups of the World Cup group stage. Brut. journalist Camille Smith is at MetLife Stadium on June 13, speaking with supporters from both sides and asking them to predict the final score before kickoff at 6 p.m. ET. The Group C clash pits five-time world champion Brazil against Morocco, which made history in 2022 by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Who will come out on top? #brazil #morocco #worldcup #football #metlifestadium #worldcup2026
Published on
13
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
À suivre
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Sports
Soccer

Brazil vs. Morocco: Fans predict the score.

Brazil and Morocco fans are making their predictions ahead of one of the most anticipated matchups of the World Cup group stage. Brut. journalist Camille Smith is at MetLife Stadium on June 13, speaking with supporters from both sides and asking them to predict the final score before kickoff at 6 p.m. ET. The Group C clash pits five-time world champion Brazil against Morocco, which made history in 2022 by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Who will come out on top? #brazil #morocco #worldcup #football #metlifestadium #worldcup2026
Publié le
13
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
À suivre
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.
Fans bring standout style to Brazil-Morocco World Cup clash.

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