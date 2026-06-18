Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.

Jordan made history as thousands of fans packed Amman’s ancient Roman Theatre to watch Al-Nashama compete in their first-ever FIFA World Cup. Jordan secured its place at the 2026 tournament after defeating Oman 3-0 in qualifying, ending a 40-year pursuit that began with the country’s first qualification campaign. The national team, whose nickname means “The Brave Ones,” opened its World Cup campaign against Austria. ￼ Jordan’s prime minister joined supporters at the public viewing in downtown Amman, where the match was shown on a giant screen. The venue added another layer of history to the occasion: the nearly 2,000-year-old theatre dates to the Roman era, when Amman was known as Philadelphia, and was built to hold roughly 6,000 spectators. ￼ A landmark once used for public gatherings, culture and entertainment became a national stage again as Jordanians united behind their team’s historic World Cup debut. #jordan #worldcup2026 #alnashama #amman #footballfans Video credit: @visitjordan @makana360 with permission