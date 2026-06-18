Sports
Soccer

Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.

Jordan made history as thousands of fans packed Amman’s ancient Roman Theatre to watch Al-Nashama compete in their first-ever FIFA World Cup. Jordan secured its place at the 2026 tournament after defeating Oman 3-0 in qualifying, ending a 40-year pursuit that began with the country’s first qualification campaign. The national team, whose nickname means “The Brave Ones,” opened its World Cup campaign against Austria. ￼ Jordan’s prime minister joined supporters at the public viewing in downtown Amman, where the match was shown on a giant screen. The venue added another layer of history to the occasion: the nearly 2,000-year-old theatre dates to the Roman era, when Amman was known as Philadelphia, and was built to hold roughly 6,000 spectators. ￼ A landmark once used for public gatherings, culture and entertainment became a national stage again as Jordanians united behind their team’s historic World Cup debut. #jordan #worldcup2026 #alnashama #amman #footballfans Video credit: @visitjordan @makana360 with permission
Published on
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.
Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.
À suivre
Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.
Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.
Sports
Soccer

Jordanian fans packed Amman’s Roman Theatre to watch the World Cup.

Jordan made history as thousands of fans packed Amman’s ancient Roman Theatre to watch Al-Nashama compete in their first-ever FIFA World Cup. Jordan secured its place at the 2026 tournament after defeating Oman 3-0 in qualifying, ending a 40-year pursuit that began with the country’s first qualification campaign. The national team, whose nickname means “The Brave Ones,” opened its World Cup campaign against Austria. ￼ Jordan’s prime minister joined supporters at the public viewing in downtown Amman, where the match was shown on a giant screen. The venue added another layer of history to the occasion: the nearly 2,000-year-old theatre dates to the Roman era, when Amman was known as Philadelphia, and was built to hold roughly 6,000 spectators. ￼ A landmark once used for public gatherings, culture and entertainment became a national stage again as Jordanians united behind their team’s historic World Cup debut. #jordan #worldcup2026 #alnashama #amman #footballfans Video credit: @visitjordan @makana360 with permission
Publié le
18
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.
Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.
À suivre
Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.
Turkish fans watch the World Cup in ancient theatre.

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