Norwegian row chant at World Cup.

Norway fans are bringing Viking energy to the World Cup. The Norwegian men’s national football team is returning to the tournament for the first time in 28 years, and supporters have been celebrating with a “rowing” chant performed in unison — a stadium gesture inspired by Viking imagery. The team has leaned into that theme ahead of the 2026 World Cup, recently releasing a Viking-inspired photoshoot featuring players in historical-style clothing, holding shields and swords beside longboats on a rugged coastal backdrop. The images, photographed by David Yarrow, were intended as a tribute to Norway’s heritage, though they have also sparked debate online over the use of Viking symbolism. For fans, the “row” chant has become part of the moment: Norway is back on football’s biggest stage, and the Viking roar is already following them there. #norway #worldcup #worldcup2026 #norwayfootball #vikingchant #footballfans #haaland #odegaard Video credit: @hypeboynorway via TikTok