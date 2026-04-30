US
Politics

Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pushed back on questions about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs (@repsarajacobs) of California cited what she described as erratic behavior, including the post, and pressed Hegseth on the issue. Hegseth declined to engage, calling the question “disparaging” and asking whether similar concerns had been raised about former President Joe Biden. #petehegseth #donaldtrump #congress #politics #news
Published on
30
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.
Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.
À suivre
Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.
Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.
US
Politics

Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pushed back on questions about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs (@repsarajacobs) of California cited what she described as erratic behavior, including the post, and pressed Hegseth on the issue. Hegseth declined to engage, calling the question “disparaging” and asking whether similar concerns had been raised about former President Joe Biden. #petehegseth #donaldtrump #congress #politics #news
Publié le
30
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.
Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.
À suivre
Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.
Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.

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