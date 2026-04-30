Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pushed back on questions about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs (@repsarajacobs) of California cited what she described as erratic behavior, including the post, and pressed Hegseth on the issue. Hegseth declined to engage, calling the question “disparaging” and asking whether similar concerns had been raised about former President Joe Biden. #petehegseth #donaldtrump #congress #politics #news