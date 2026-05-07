US
Politics

Mentalist correctly guessed Karoline Leavitt's baby name during WHCD shooting.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared on social media Thursday that her newest baby, Viviana, was born on May 1. Leavitt named her baby the same name that mentalist Oz Pearlman had guessed when Trump and Melania became aware that there was a shooter at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Trump later confirmed in a "60 Minutes" interview that Pearlman was "asking the name of Karoline’s child that he didn’t know" when the president found out about the shooter.
Published on
07
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.
Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.
À suivre
Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.
Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.
US
Politics

Mentalist correctly guessed Karoline Leavitt's baby name during WHCD shooting.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared on social media Thursday that her newest baby, Viviana, was born on May 1. Leavitt named her baby the same name that mentalist Oz Pearlman had guessed when Trump and Melania became aware that there was a shooter at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Trump later confirmed in a "60 Minutes" interview that Pearlman was "asking the name of Karoline’s child that he didn’t know" when the president found out about the shooter.
Publié le
07
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.
Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.
À suivre
Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.
Hegseth dodges a question about Trump’s mental stability.

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