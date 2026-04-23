US
Politics

Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.

Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team visited the White House ahead of the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes in Kansas. The reigning NCAA champions met Donald Trump, who congratulated the team and joked about playing a round with them, drawing laughs. The Cowboys won the 2025 national title, continuing one of the most successful programs in college golf history. White House visits for championship teams are a long-standing tradition, with past college golf teams like Oklahoma (2017) and Stanford (2019) also invited. The Big 12 Championship begins next week as Oklahoma State looks to add another title to its season. #collegegolf #oklahomastate #whitehouse #big12 #golf
Published on
23
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.
Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.
À suivre
Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.
Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.
US
Politics

Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.

Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team visited the White House ahead of the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes in Kansas. The reigning NCAA champions met Donald Trump, who congratulated the team and joked about playing a round with them, drawing laughs. The Cowboys won the 2025 national title, continuing one of the most successful programs in college golf history. White House visits for championship teams are a long-standing tradition, with past college golf teams like Oklahoma (2017) and Stanford (2019) also invited. The Big 12 Championship begins next week as Oklahoma State looks to add another title to its season. #collegegolf #oklahomastate #whitehouse #big12 #golf
Publié le
23
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.
Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.
À suivre
Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.
Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.

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