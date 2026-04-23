Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.

Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team visited the White House ahead of the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes in Kansas. The reigning NCAA champions met Donald Trump, who congratulated the team and joked about playing a round with them, drawing laughs. The Cowboys won the 2025 national title, continuing one of the most successful programs in college golf history. White House visits for championship teams are a long-standing tradition, with past college golf teams like Oklahoma (2017) and Stanford (2019) also invited. The Big 12 Championship begins next week as Oklahoma State looks to add another title to its season. #collegegolf #oklahomastate #whitehouse #big12 #golf