Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.

President Donald Trump said a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday highlighted the need for a ballroom at the White House. He has previously said the proposed ballroom would house a large military complex, but had not provided additional details prior to Saturday. Police said a suspect in custody exchanged fire with law enforcement. Surveillance footage shared by Trump appears to show a man running through a security screening checkpoint, prompting officers to draw their weapons and open fire. #whitehouse #donaldtrump #breakingnews #washingtondc #uspolitics