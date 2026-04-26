US
Politics

Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.

President Donald Trump said a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday highlighted the need for a ballroom at the White House. He has previously said the proposed ballroom would house a large military complex, but had not provided additional details prior to Saturday. Police said a suspect in custody exchanged fire with law enforcement. Surveillance footage shared by Trump appears to show a man running through a security screening checkpoint, prompting officers to draw their weapons and open fire. #whitehouse #donaldtrump #breakingnews #washingtondc #uspolitics
Published on
26
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.
Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.
À suivre
Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.
Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.
US
Politics

Trump says White House shooting highlights need for ballroom.

President Donald Trump said a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday highlighted the need for a ballroom at the White House. He has previously said the proposed ballroom would house a large military complex, but had not provided additional details prior to Saturday. Police said a suspect in custody exchanged fire with law enforcement. Surveillance footage shared by Trump appears to show a man running through a security screening checkpoint, prompting officers to draw their weapons and open fire. #whitehouse #donaldtrump #breakingnews #washingtondc #uspolitics
Publié le
26
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.
Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.
À suivre
Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.
Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.

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