Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa has fled the Senate, where he had sought refuge after the ICC unsealed a warrant for his arrest for crimes against humanity.
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Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa has fled the Senate, where he had sought refuge after the ICC unsealed a warrant for his arrest for crimes against humanity.
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