US
Politics

Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.

Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa has fled the Senate, where he had sought refuge after the ICC unsealed a warrant for his arrest for crimes against humanity.
Published on
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
À suivre
Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
US
Politics

Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.

Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa has fled the Senate, where he had sought refuge after the ICC unsealed a warrant for his arrest for crimes against humanity.
Publié le
14
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
À suivre
Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.

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