Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
Trump kept his tradition of sharing long handshakes with world leaders at a welcome ceremony in China Thursday, shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping for 14 seconds outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.
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Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.
Trump kept his tradition of sharing long handshakes with world leaders at a welcome ceremony in China Thursday, shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping for 14 seconds outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.
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