US
Politics

Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.

Trump kept his tradition of sharing long handshakes with world leaders at a welcome ceremony in China Thursday, shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping for 14 seconds outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.
Published on
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
À suivre
Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
US
Politics

Trump and Xi shake hands for 14 seconds in Beijing.

Trump kept his tradition of sharing long handshakes with world leaders at a welcome ceremony in China Thursday, shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping for 14 seconds outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.
Publié le
14
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
À suivre
Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.
Philippine senator flees Senate after shots were fired in the building.

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