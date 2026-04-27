A guest at the White House Correspondents' Dinner keeps eating after shots are fired.

A guest at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner remained seated and continued eating as gunshots rang out inside the venue on Saturday, April 25. The individual, identified by The New York Times as Michael Glantz of Creative Artists Agency, appeared unfazed as security personnel moved to secure the ballroom at the Washington Hilton. The shooting took place during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which brought together around 2,600 journalists and guests for the traditional gala event headlined by Donald Trump. #trump #whitehouse #news