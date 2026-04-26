Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.

U.S. President Donald Trump shared security camera footage on his Truth Social account that appears to show the start of a shooting, saying he released it in the interest of transparency. Trump said a suspect “armed with multiple weapons” charged a security checkpoint before shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. He was escorted off stage, and he and Cabinet members were reported safe. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of California, is in custody and is expected to face charges including use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. A U.S. Secret Service agent was shot in protective gear and taken to a hospital. The agent is expected to survive, according to sources. #trump #news #whitehouse