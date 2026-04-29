US
Society

King Charles III makes a jab at Trump.

Britain's King Charles III used his speech at a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday to poke fun at US President Donald Trump who, in January, told European leaders that without US aid in World War II they would be speaking German. "Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," Charles quipped. #kingcharles #news #uk #whitehouse
Published on
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.
À suivre
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.
US
Society

King Charles III makes a jab at Trump.

Britain's King Charles III used his speech at a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday to poke fun at US President Donald Trump who, in January, told European leaders that without US aid in World War II they would be speaking German. "Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," Charles quipped. #kingcharles #news #uk #whitehouse
Publié le
29
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.
À suivre
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.

On the same topic

trumps-welcome-britain-s-king-charles-and-queen-camilla-to-the-white-house
Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.
seagull-imitators-compete-for-best-screech-at-6th-european-championship
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.
a-guest-at-the-white-house-correspondents-dinner-keeps-eating-after-shots-are-fired
A guest at the White House Correspondents' Dinner keeps eating after shots are fired.
watch-the-moment-trump-realizes-shots-are-fired-at-the-white-house-correspondents-dinner
Watch the moment Trump realizes shots are fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
trump-does-the-als-ice-bucket-challenge-in-2014
Trump does the ALS Ice Bucket challenge in 2014.
trump-shares-video-footage-of-the-would-be-shooter
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.