King Charles III makes a jab at Trump.
Britain's King Charles III used his speech at a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday to poke fun at US President Donald Trump who, in January, told European leaders that without US aid in World War II they would be speaking German. "Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," Charles quipped. #kingcharles #news #uk #whitehouse
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King Charles III makes a jab at Trump.
Britain's King Charles III used his speech at a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday to poke fun at US President Donald Trump who, in January, told European leaders that without US aid in World War II they would be speaking German. "Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," Charles quipped. #kingcharles #news #uk #whitehouse
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