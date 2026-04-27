Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.

Seagull imitators from 15 countries gathered in De Panne, Belgium, on April 26, 2026, to compete in the annual European seagull screeching championship. Held in a local pub, the event drew participants of all ages, including families and children, many wearing seagull-themed costumes. Performances were met with cheers from the crowd. Organizers say the contest aims to improve the image of seagulls, which are often viewed as intrusive. Winners receive no cash prize, only bragging rights.