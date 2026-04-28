Trumps welcome Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House on April 27, where they were welcomed by U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The state visit, one of the most high-profile of Charles’ reign, coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence and marks the first visit to the U.S. by a British monarch in two decades. During their time in Washington, the king and queen are scheduled to attend a private tea with Trump and Melania Trump. #trump #news #kingcharles #queencamilla