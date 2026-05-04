US
Society

Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.

Capt. Jon Jackson was scheduled to fly his retirement flight with Spirit Airlines, but the airline’s sudden shutdown left him traveling home as a passenger on a Southwest flight with his son, Chris, a Southwest first officer. After learning it would have been Jackson’s final flight, Southwest crew members coordinated with a dispatcher to organize a retirement tribute upon landing in Baltimore. The aircraft was met with a water cannon salute from airport fire and rescue teams, and ground staff greeted him at the gate with applause and a celebratory send-off. The moment highlighted a show of support within the aviation community as colleagues came together to mark the end of Jackson’s flying career. #spiritairlines #news #goodnews #southwest
Published on
04
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.
Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.
À suivre
Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.
Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.
US
Society

Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.

Capt. Jon Jackson was scheduled to fly his retirement flight with Spirit Airlines, but the airline’s sudden shutdown left him traveling home as a passenger on a Southwest flight with his son, Chris, a Southwest first officer. After learning it would have been Jackson’s final flight, Southwest crew members coordinated with a dispatcher to organize a retirement tribute upon landing in Baltimore. The aircraft was met with a water cannon salute from airport fire and rescue teams, and ground staff greeted him at the gate with applause and a celebratory send-off. The moment highlighted a show of support within the aviation community as colleagues came together to mark the end of Jackson’s flying career. #spiritairlines #news #goodnews #southwest
Publié le
04
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.
Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.
À suivre
Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.
Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.

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