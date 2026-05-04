US
Society

Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.

Three people have died and a British national is in intensive care following a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic. The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, said a Dutch couple and a German national have died, though the exact cause has not been confirmed. The company added that hantavirus has been detected in the 69-year-old British patient receiving treatment in Johannesburg. Hantavirus is typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents and can cause severe respiratory illness. Two crew members are also experiencing respiratory symptoms, including one severe case. #hantavirus #cruise #health #outbreak #news
Published on
04
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.
Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.
À suivre
Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.
Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.
US
Society

Three people have died from a rare virus, and three others have been infected on a cruise ship.

Three people have died and a British national is in intensive care following a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic. The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, said a Dutch couple and a German national have died, though the exact cause has not been confirmed. The company added that hantavirus has been detected in the 69-year-old British patient receiving treatment in Johannesburg. Hantavirus is typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents and can cause severe respiratory illness. Two crew members are also experiencing respiratory symptoms, including one severe case. #hantavirus #cruise #health #outbreak #news
Publié le
04
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.
Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.
À suivre
Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.
Southwest pays tribute to Spirit pilot after airline closure cancels final retirement flight.

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