All About Mehar Malhotra's Parchaave Massiah Raatan De, India’s Only Competing Film To Cannes 2026

Mehar Malhotra talks about Cannes debut, sleep deprivation, and her personal film inspired by family and modern hustle culture.

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival turns the French Riviera into a meeting point for cinema from across the world. It is where independent filmmakers, major studios, and first-time directors all share the same space. For many young creators, Cannes is not just about premieres. It is about visibility, validation, and representation.

In 2026, Indian filmmaker Mehar Malhotra arrived at Cannes with a film that sits far away from glamour. Her story focuses on exhaustion, modern ambition, and the emotional cost of constant hustle.

Who Is Mehar Malhotra?

Mehar Malhotra is an Indian filmmaker. She is an FTII (Film and Television Institute of India, Pune) graduate, with a background in Journalism from Delhi University. She represents a generation of storytellers who build cinema from lived experience and observation rather than formula-driven narratives.

At Cannes, she spoke about what it means to represent her country on such a global platform. She described it as a dream, but also said the experience felt incomplete without more Indian films at the festival.

She called the experience “surreal” and also pointed to a quiet loneliness, because she wished there were more films from India sharing the same space.

The Film: Built From Sleepless Nights And Real Experiences

Punjabi short film Parchaave Massiah Raatan De (Shadows Of The Moonless Nights) was the only Indian film competing at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Selected from 2,750 global entries, the 24-minute student film follows a factory worker navigating night shifts, exhaustion, and life inside a cramped Mumbai home where rest becomes a luxury.

The project comes from Mehar Malhotra’s personal observation of how sleep has become part of modern ambition. She points to a generation that often treats being overworked as a sign of achievement, where not sleeping is worn like a badge of honour.

The second influence is closer home. She draws from her aunt’s experience working night shifts at a call centre, where long hours and a lack of rest shaped everyday life inside a crowded household.

Together, these experiences shaped the emotional core of the film.

Hustle Culture Under The Lens

In her Cannes conversation, Mehar spoke directly about the pressure young people face today.

She pointed out how teenagers and young adults often feel they are falling behind. Social comparison starts early, and success feels like something that must happen quickly.

She also questioned the idea that constant work equals achievement. In her words, modern culture often turns exhaustion into pride, where being busy or sleep-deprived is seen as success.

Her film uses this idea to explore deeper issues like:

Lack of privacy in crowded urban life

Economic pressure on working-class communities

Emotional strain caused by unstable work conditions

The story uses sleep deprivation as the central thread, but expands into how people live and survive in modern cities.

On Set: Living The Film While Making It

Mehar also spoke about how physically demanding the shoot was.

She described going to set while being completely sleep-deprived herself, similar to her protagonist. The process blurred the line between filmmaker and character.

The team often joked that they were slowly turning into the main character, Rajan, because of the intense production schedule. There was constant pressure to find locations, set up scenes, and prepare for the next day without real breaks.

Despite the exhaustion, she said the process made her feel alive creatively. Being on set gave her a sense of purpose and momentum.