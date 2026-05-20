16-Year-Old Dalit Boy Allegedly Stripped And Beaten For Drinking Water In Kanpur

A 16-year-old Dalit boy in Kanpur was allegedly stripped and beaten for drinking water from a public handpump. Here is what happened.

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A bucket of water allegedly became the reason for a caste-based assault in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

According to the NCRB report, Uttar Pradesh recorded over 14,000 cases of atrocities against Dalits in 2024, the highest in the country.

The latest case from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district shows how brutal that reality can still be.

On 2 May, A 16-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly assaulted after drinking water from a public handpump in his village.

What allegedly happened next, according to the FIR, raised fresh questions about caste discrimination that still exists in everyday spaces.

A Drink Of Water Became A Trigger

On May 2, a Dalit minor was reportedly working in fields near his village in Kanpur’s Sachendi area when he stopped to drink water from a public handpump in Jhakhra-Sambharpur village.

He used a mug kept inside a nearby bucket.

That moment allegedly triggered the assault.

The FIR states that four men confronted the teenager and hurled casteist abuses at him, accusing him of “polluting” the bucket because he belonged to a Dalit community.

What followed, according to police records and local reports, lasted nearly 30 minutes.

The accused allegedly beat him with sticks, kicked and punched him, stripped him and forced him to lick a shoe after spitting on it. Reports also state that water was poured into the shoe and the teenager was allegedly forced to drink from it.

The boy reportedly suffered a fractured arm during the assault.

When his father, a farm labourer, rushed to help him, he too was allegedly attacked. According to The Times of India, the father suffered broken ribs.

Then Came The “Purification”

One detail from the case has especially disturbed people online.

After the assault, the accused allegedly sprinkled Ganga water around the handpump area to “purify” it because the Dalit boy had touched the bucket.

That act reflects a form of untouchability that India’s Constitution outlawed decades ago.

The Police Case Took Time

Although the assault took place on 2 May, the FIR was reportedly registered only on 17 May.

The family spent days recovering in hospital before gathering the courage to approach the police.

According to The Times Of India, Police have now registered a case against four accused identified as Sanjay, Deepak, Sagar and Patiya under relevant sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said the matter is under investigation and action will be taken based on evidence.