Met Gala 2026: Who Is Sudha Reddy, the Hyderabad Businesswoman Who Wore Jewellery Worth Rs. 142 Crore?

Sudha Reddy attended Met Gala 2026 in a Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by kalamkari, paired with jewellery worth Rs. 142 crore.

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At the 2026 edition of the Met Gala, Hyderabad-based businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy appeared on the red carpet wearing jewellery valued at approximately Rs. 142 crore. This was her third appearance at the event, following her debut in 2021 and a subsequent appearance in 2024.

Who is Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy is a director at Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited and founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation. She has made multiple appearances at international events, including the Met Gala.

What is she doing at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is an invitation-only event linked to the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The 2026 theme was “Costume Art”. Guests attend as invitees of organisers and designers.

In 2026, Sudha Reddy attended in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra and stylist Mariel Haenn.

The outfit and concept

Her outfit, titled Tree of Life, was based on kalamkari, a textile tradition from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The look was inspired by Hyderabad’s artistic and architectural heritage.

The garment featured a structured royal blue corset and an extended train centred around the Tree of Life motif.

It incorporated hand embroidery techniques including zardozi and resham, along with motifs such as the kalpavriksha, palapitta, Surya and Chandra.

The outfit took 3,459 hours to complete and involved 90 artisans.

Jewellery details

She wore jewellery from her personal collection valued at approximately $15 million, which is about Rs. 142 crore. The centrepiece was a 550-carat tanzanite stone known as the “Queen of Merelani”.

Her look also included a 40-carat emerald ring and a 30-carat polki diamond ring.

With her third appearance at the Met Gala, Sudha Reddy presented a look built on Indian textile traditions, executed through couture techniques and large-scale craftsmanship.

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