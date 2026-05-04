An analysis of BJP’s Bengal victory, from anti-incumbency and law & order concerns to leadership strategy and grassroots mobilisation.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication.

Among the five States that went to polls, West Bengal is the most keenly watched. What has unfolded here is not a routine transfer of power. In fact it was a reconfiguration of political consciousness.

As I write the piece, the BJP has surged to 197 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC has been reduced to a mere 90.

For decades, West Bengal remained an ideological fortress for the Left and then of the Trinamool Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite its national rise, was a peripheral player here. That has now changed. The BJP has rewritten the script, dislodging the TMC regime that had ruled uninterrupted for 15 long years.

Not Just a Verdict. A Convergence

But such verdicts do not emerge in isolation. They are the culmination of multiple currents converging at a single historical point.

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Anti-Incumbency at the Core

At the core of the verdict was a massive anti-incumbency against the Mamata Banerjee government. Fifteen years of uninterrupted rule had gradually eroded the sheen of insurgent politics.

While a crippling lack of industry cast a long shadow over the State, unemployment rose with unsettling persistence, and the public health system remained in a dismal state.

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Understanding Bengal’s Complexity

The BJP's political acumen lay in recognising that Bengal's electorate is not monolithic, but rather layered and nuanced. The party fought these deeply embedded fault lines with strategic precision. It did not attempt to flatten Bengal's complexity, it engaged with it.

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From Slogan to Demand

For the BJP, the slogan of paribortan was not a dream, but as a demand.

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Leadership as Spectacle and Strategy

What elevated the party's campaign from effective to extraordinary was the sheer scale and intensity of leadership-driven mobilisation.

The rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not mere political events, they were spectacles of narrative-building. PM Modi did not just address crowds, he spoke to Bengal’s wounded pride, its lost industrial glory, and its aspiration to reclaim relevance in India's growth story.

His speeches carefully blended national vision with local grievance, creating a bridge between identity and development. Each rally by PM Modi became a signal that Bengal was central to the BJP's imagination.

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Amit Shah’s Ground Game

Parallel to this mass mobilisation was the meticulous strategic architecture crafted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah's approach to Bengal was characteristically granular. He understood that electoral success here would not come from rhetoric alone, it required booth-level penetration.

Under his guidance, the BJP built an organisational network that could match, and in many places surpass, the entrenched machinery of the Trinamool Congress. From micro-clustering of constituencies to targeted messaging, the BJP's campaign was engineered with surgical precision.

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The Silent Strategist

Equally critical was the role of Union Environment Minister Bhupinder Yadav, the BJP’s election prabhari for Bengal.

Yadav functioned as the silent strategist, the bridge between central leadership and ground realities. A master strategist, who thoroughly understands organisation and election mechanism, built and implemented the strategy keeping the local factors in mind.

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RSS and Grassroots Mobilisation

Another decisive force behind this victory was the grassroot mobilisation of the voters undertaken by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the fountainhead of the BJP.

The impact of the RSS's voter outreach programme, operated away from the glare of media attention, was profound. Through door-to-door engagement, community interactions, and ideological consolidation, the Sangh worked to convert passive support into active participation.

In a State where political loyalty often operates through local networks, this kind of sustained outreach proved invaluable.

Law and Order as a Flashpoint

If leadership and organisation provided the structure, it was the socio-political realities of Bengal that supplied the momentum for the BJP.

The crumbling law and order situation of the State under the TMC rule became a defining issue in this election. Bengal's streets, once synonymous with cultural vibrance, increasingly appeared fraught with tension.

Political violence, administrative inertia, and a growing perception of impunity created an environment of unease. The BJP's campaign amplified these concerns, framing the election as a choice between order and drift.

Women as Silent Disruptors

Women voters, long considered the backbone of the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's support, emerged as the silent disruptors of this election.

A series of deeply disturbing incidents, the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, the Sandeshkhali atrocities, and the October 2025 gangrape of a girl student in Durgapur, collectively altered the political mood.

In a telling symbolic move, the BJP fielded Ratna Debnath, the grieving mother of the RG Kar Medical College victim, from the Panihati Assembly seat, transforming personal tragedy into a powerful political statement that resonated across Bengal's conscience.

The Corruption Narrative

Then came the issue of grassroots corruption, the pervasive "cut money" culture that had seeped into the everyday lives of the electorates of Bengal.

The BJP's relentless focus on this issue struck a chord with the voters.

Identity and Infiltration

The demographic narrative added yet another dimension. The BJP's "ghuspetia" campaign, centred on illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, tapped into anxieties around identity, resources, and security.

In regions experiencing visible demographic shifts, this narrative resonated powerfully, reshaping electoral behaviour.

The Electoral Roll Controversy

The contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which led to the deletion of approximately 9.1 million bogus voters from the electoral rolls, further intensified the political climate.

It reinforced the BJP's long-standing charge of electoral manipulation against the TMC, turning the issue of bogus voters into a central flashpoint in this election.

A Deeper Historical Echo

Beyond these immediate factors lies a deeper historical echo, one that brings us back to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.

A son of Bengal, Mukherjee's political vision was anchored in national integration and cultural assertion.

For decades, Dr. Mukherjee's legacy found little resonance in his homeland, as Bengal politics moved in other directions. Now, the State has finally reopened itself to his ideological imprint.

More Than a Change in Government

The verdict in West Bengal reflects far more than a mere change in government. It marks a profound shift in Bengal's political imagination.

About the author: Saswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist, columnist, broadcaster, and political commentator. He works across media platforms covering politics and current affairs. His work focuses on political analysis and public discourse.