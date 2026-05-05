Who Is Subodh Gupta? Artist Behind Isha Ambani’s Mango And Ananya Birla’s Mask

Who is Subodh Gupta? The Indian artist behind Isha Ambani’s viral mango and Ananya Birla’s Met Gala mask is known for turning everyday objects into powerful contemporary art.

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At the Met Gala 2026, there were gowns designed to dominate the carpet and jewels meant to hold history.

And then, there was a mango.

It sat in Isha Ambani’s hand, almost disarming in its simplicity. No sparkle. No obvious spectacle. Just something deeply familiar.

And yet, it stayed.

People paused. Zoomed in.

Because it did not behave like an accessory. It felt like something else entirely.

It was a sculpture. One made nearly two decades ago by Subodh Gupta.

The Object That Interrupted The Spectacle

In a room built on excess, it felt quiet. Almost out of place.

That is what made it powerful.

Subodh Gupta’s work has always done this. It does not shout. It shifts context.

The Artist Who Finds Meaning In The Everyday

Born in Bihar in 1964, Subodh Gupta’s journey did not begin in galleries.

He worked in street theatre. He moved cities. He built his practice slowly.

What stayed constant was his focus on the everyday.

Steel utensils. Tiffin boxes. Milk containers.

In his work, they change.

They grow in scale. In presence. In meaning.

From Kitchens To Global Museums

Over time, his work travelled across continents.

From studios in India to institutions like the Victoria and Albert Museum and Tate Britain.

One of his most recognised works, Very Hungry God, is a skull made entirely from kitchen utensils.

It is imposing. But it is also familiar.

That contrast defines his practice.

The Mango And What It Carries

The mango fits perfectly into this world.

It is tied to memory, season, and everyday life.

But in Subodh Gupta’s hands, it becomes layered.

He has spoken about the wordplay behind it. “Aam” as fruit, and “aam aadmi” as the common person.

As he said in an interview with The Nod, “I love to play with the words… mango and aam aadmi.”

The sculpture itself is cast in bronze and weighs under a kilo, giving physical weight to something that looks deceptively simple.

Each piece is hand-painted, slightly different, much like the fruit itself.

It was not made for the Met Gala. It simply found its moment there.

Two Appearances, One Idea

At the same event, Ananya Birla wore a sculptural metallic mask.

More abstract. More constructed.

But from the same artist.

Together, the mango and the mask showed the range of Gupta’s work. From something instantly recognisable to something more interpretive.

When Art Moves Beyond The Gallery

What the Met Gala revealed was not just a fashion moment.

It showed how art moves.

From studios to museums. From museums to red carpets. From there to screens and conversations.

For an artist whose work has always been rooted in lived experience, this shift feels natural.

Why The Mango Stayed

The mango did not compete with diamonds.

It worked because people recognised it, and then saw it differently.

And in that moment, it did what art often does best.

It made people look again.