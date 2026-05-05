2026 Verdict: How Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Changed

The 2026 election results in Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala show shifts in power and changing electoral dynamics across three key states.

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India’s 2026 assembly elections have delivered three distinct outcomes across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, reshaping power in two states and altering the contours of competition in another.

West Bengal: Transfer of Power After 15 Years

In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority in the 294-member assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year tenure.

The election followed a prolonged period of incumbency, with campaign narratives centred on governance, law and order, and corruption allegations. Incidents related to political violence and crimes against women were repeatedly raised during the BJP’s campaign.

The BJP expanded its organisational network and intensified leadership outreach across constituencies. Its campaign also foregrounded issues related to electoral rolls and voter eligibility.

The result marks a change in government after more than a decade under a single party.

Tamil Nadu: Contest Expands Beyond Two Parties

In Tamil Nadu, the electoral field widened beyond its long-standing bipolar structure.

The contest included the DMK and AIADMK, alongside a new political formation led by Vijay.

The state’s politics has traditionally been dominated by the two Dravidian parties. The entry of an additional formation introduced a third axis in several constituencies, affecting vote distribution across seats.

Campaign activity by the new entrant included outreach targeting younger voters and first-time participants, while established parties contested within a more fragmented electoral field.

The outcome reflects a reconfiguration of the contest rather than a direct shift in power.

Kerala: Return to an Alternating Cycle

In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a majority and is set to form the government, returning to power after ten years.

The outgoing Left Democratic Front did not retain its mandate. The result continues the state’s pattern of alternating governments.

The campaign period focused on governance, welfare delivery and state-level administrative issues. The UDF consolidated support across constituencies, while the BJP did not secure a significant electoral presence.

A Fragmented Electoral Picture

Taken together, the results point to varied electoral trajectories across the three states.

West Bengal recorded a change in government after extended incumbency.

Tamil Nadu saw an expansion of its competitive field.

Kerala returned to a cyclical shift in political mandate.