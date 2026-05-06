BJP won 207 seats in West Bengal, ending TMC’s 15-year rule. After the results, clashes, vandalism and allegations of political violence were reported from multiple districts.

See also on Brut

In Beleghata, 45-year-old Trinamool Congress poll agent Biswajit Pattanaik was found injured outside his home after reportedly stepping out following a phone call. Police said he may have been chased and fell while trying to escape across rooftops. His family, however, alleged that he was dragged out and beaten.

The incident was among several violent clashes reported across West Bengal after the Assembly election results were declared.

The clashes were reported after the BJP won 207 of the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal, winning 207 of the 294 Assembly seats and ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in West Bengal.

Soon after the results were declared, reports of unrest began emerging from multiple districts.

Reports of unrest emerged from multiple districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Asansol, Baharampur, Jamuria and Siliguri.

ALSO READ: The Key Developments Behind Bengal’s 2026 Election Result

Offices Burnt, Tensions Rise

As celebrations spread across the state after the results, tensions quickly escalated in several districts.

Posters torn down

Signboards hammered

A TMC office vandalised

Reports from several districts showed damaged posters, vandalised offices and alleged incidents of arson after celebrations took place on the streets.

In Jamuria and Siliguri, TMC offices were allegedly set on fire. Similar reports came in from Kolkata, Howrah, Baharampur and Asansol.

ALSO READ: 2026 Verdict: How Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Changed

“A Deliberate Attempt,” Says TMC

The Trinamool Congress strongly reacted to the developments, accusing the BJP of being linked to the post-result violence.

The party termed the incidents a “deliberate attempt” to disturb peace and said they exposed what it described as the BJP’s “true face.”

The allegations added another layer of political tension to an already charged post-election environment.

ALSO READ: How BJP Rewrote Bengal’s Political Script | Opinion

BJP Leaders Respond

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya condemned those seen carrying party flags during alleged violent acts and stressed discipline within the party.

Suvendu Adhikari said strict action, including expulsion, would be taken against those responsible and urged workers to maintain peace.

While BJP’s victory marks a major political change in the state, reports of vandalism and arson have followed, with both parties trading blame.

Attention now moves to governance and law and order.