How Did Vijay Build His Rs. 624 Crore Fortune?

Vijay’s affidavit reveals Rs. 624 crore in assets. Here’s a full breakdown of his income, bank deposits, luxury cars, properties and how he built his fortune.

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Vijay entered Tamil Nadu politics in 2026 through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In its electoral debut, TVK won 108 of 234 Assembly seats, emerging as the single largest party in the state Assembly.

Following the election, Vijay’s financial disclosures became publicly available through his election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India.

According to the affidavit and ADR/MyNeta records, Vijay has declared assets worth approximately Rs. 624 crore.

The disclosures provide a detailed breakdown of his movable assets, immovable properties, bank deposits, vehicles and other financial holdings.

Note: The figures mentioned in this article are based on Vijay’s 2026 election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India and archived by ADR/MyNeta.

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Vijay’s Declared Assets And Income

According to the affidavit:

Movable assets: Rs. 404.58 crore

Immovable assets: Between Rs. 198.92 crore and Rs. 220.15 crore

The affidavit also lists assets declared by his spouse, Sangeetha Vijay, worth Rs. 15.76 crore.

For the financial year 2024–25, Vijay reported an annual income of Rs. 184.53 crore from self-employment, rent and interest income.

The affidavit shows that a significant portion of Vijay’s declared wealth is held through bank deposits and real estate assets.

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Bank Deposits And Financial Holdings

One of the largest components of Vijay’s declared wealth is held in bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the affidavit, more than Rs. 313 crore is held in bank deposits, including Rs. 213.36 crore in a single savings account.

Candidate: C. Joseph Vijay

Indian Overseas Bank (Saligramam): Rs. 213.36 crore in savings account

Indian Overseas Bank (Kodambakkam): Rs. 25 crore fixed deposit

Axis Bank (Indira Nagar): Rs. 57.92 lakh savings, Rs. 40 crore fixed deposit

HDFC Bank (Besant Nagar): Rs. 77.22 lakh savings, Rs. 20 crore fixed deposit

State Bank of India (Shastri Nagar): Rs. 16,205 savings, Rs. 15 crore fixed deposit

Axis Bank (Alwarpet): Rs. 4.99 lakh savings

Election accounts (Indian Overseas Bank): Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 90,000

Spouse: Sangeetha Vijay

HDFC Bank (Besant Nagar): Rs. 43.41 lakh savings, Rs. 10 crore fixed deposit

Dependents

Jason Sanjay: Rs. 96,866 in savings

Divya Shasha: Rs. 3.19 lakh in savings

The affidavit also lists loans and advances amounting to Rs. 75.5 crore given to individuals, trusts and entities.

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Vehicles And Valuables

Vijay’s movable assets include vehicles, jewellery and other valuables.

According to the affidavit, his vehicle collection is valued at approximately Rs. 13.52 crore.

Vehicles Listed In The Affidavit

2024 Lexus 350: Rs. 3.01 crore

2015 Tata Caravan: Rs. 6 crore

2024 BMW i7: Rs. 2 crore

2014 Toyota Vellfire: Rs. 1.63 crore

2024 Maruti Swift: Rs. 5.35 lakh

2025 TVS XL Super: Rs. 67,400

Jewellery And Precious Assets

Vijay has declared:

883 grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.20 crore

Silver articles worth Rs. 15 lakh

Sangeetha Vijay has declared:

3,132 grams of gold valued at Rs. 4.07 crore

2 kg silver valued at Rs. 4.75 lakh

Diamonds weighing 134.91 carats valued at Rs. 1 crore

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Residential Properties

The affidavit lists residential properties collectively valued at approximately Rs. 115 crore.

Neelankarai

An inherited residential property spread across 17,100 sq. ft. of land with a built-up area of 18,633 sq. ft., valued at around Rs. 20 crore.

Mylapore

A property purchased in 2021 with a reported development cost of Rs. 41.3 crore and a current value of around Rs. 45 crore.

Saligramam

Two residential properties with built-up areas of 6,912 sq. ft. each. One is inherited and valued at Rs. 1.83 crore, while the other, purchased in 1998, is valued at Rs. 1.80 crore.

Oorur (Besant Nagar Area)

A residential property purchased in 2007 and valued at around Rs. 3 crore.

Pallipattu

A residential property purchased in 2000 and valued at around Rs. 2.5 crore.

Additional Residential Holdings

Sholinganallur: Rs. 10 crore and Rs. 15 crore

Padur: Rs. 10 crore

Korattur: Rs. 10 crore

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Commercial And Land Assets

According to the affidavit, Vijay has also declared:

Commercial properties worth Rs. 82.8 crore

Land holdings worth Rs. 22 crore

Agricultural land in Kodaikanal

Additional land assets across Chennai

The affidavit further identifies Vijay as Managing Director of Jaya Nagar Property Private Limited.

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Liabilities And Legal Disclosures

According to the affidavit:

Liabilities declared: Rs. 7.63 crore

Pending cases declared: 2

The document also lists pending tax demands that are under legal process and appeal.

The affidavit was verified and signed on 3 April, 2026.