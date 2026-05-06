India
Politics

How Did Vijay Build His Rs. 624 Crore Fortune?

Vijay’s affidavit reveals Rs. 624 crore in assets. Here’s a full breakdown of his income, bank deposits, luxury cars, properties and how he built his fortune.
Team Brut
Published on
06
/
05
/
2026
See also on Brut

Vijay entered Tamil Nadu politics in 2026 through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In its electoral debut, TVK won 108 of 234 Assembly seats, emerging as the single largest party in the state Assembly.

Following the election, Vijay’s financial disclosures became publicly available through his election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India.

According to the affidavit and ADR/MyNeta records, Vijay has declared assets worth approximately Rs. 624 crore.

The disclosures provide a detailed breakdown of his movable assets, immovable properties, bank deposits, vehicles and other financial holdings.

Note: The figures mentioned in this article are based on Vijay’s 2026 election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India and archived by ADR/MyNeta.

ALSO READ: How Actor-Politician Vijay’s TVK Broke the DMK-AIADMK Duopoly

Vijay’s Declared Assets And Income

According to the affidavit:

  • Movable assets: Rs. 404.58 crore

  • Immovable assets: Between Rs. 198.92 crore and Rs. 220.15 crore

The affidavit also lists assets declared by his spouse, Sangeetha Vijay, worth Rs. 15.76 crore.

For the financial year 2024–25, Vijay reported an annual income of Rs. 184.53 crore from self-employment, rent and interest income.

The affidavit shows that a significant portion of Vijay’s declared wealth is held through bank deposits and real estate assets.

ALSO READ: Can Actor Vijay Turn Stardom Into Votes In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?

Bank Deposits And Financial Holdings

One of the largest components of Vijay’s declared wealth is held in bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the affidavit, more than Rs. 313 crore is held in bank deposits, including Rs. 213.36 crore in a single savings account.

Candidate: C. Joseph Vijay

  • Indian Overseas Bank (Saligramam): Rs. 213.36 crore in savings account

  • Indian Overseas Bank (Kodambakkam): Rs. 25 crore fixed deposit

  • Axis Bank (Indira Nagar): Rs. 57.92 lakh savings, Rs. 40 crore fixed deposit

  • HDFC Bank (Besant Nagar): Rs. 77.22 lakh savings, Rs. 20 crore fixed deposit

  • State Bank of India (Shastri Nagar): Rs. 16,205 savings, Rs. 15 crore fixed deposit

  • Axis Bank (Alwarpet): Rs. 4.99 lakh savings

  • Election accounts (Indian Overseas Bank): Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 90,000

Spouse: Sangeetha Vijay

  • HDFC Bank (Besant Nagar): Rs. 43.41 lakh savings, Rs. 10 crore fixed deposit

Dependents

  • Jason Sanjay: Rs. 96,866 in savings

  • Divya Shasha: Rs. 3.19 lakh in savings

The affidavit also lists loans and advances amounting to Rs. 75.5 crore given to individuals, trusts and entities.

ALSO READ: 2026 Verdict: How Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Changed

Vehicles And Valuables

Vijay’s movable assets include vehicles, jewellery and other valuables.

According to the affidavit, his vehicle collection is valued at approximately Rs. 13.52 crore.

Vehicles Listed In The Affidavit

  • 2024 Lexus 350: Rs. 3.01 crore

  • 2015 Tata Caravan: Rs. 6 crore

  • 2024 BMW i7: Rs. 2 crore

  • 2014 Toyota Vellfire: Rs. 1.63 crore

  • 2024 Maruti Swift: Rs. 5.35 lakh

  • 2025 TVS XL Super: Rs. 67,400

Jewellery And Precious Assets

Vijay has declared:

  • 883 grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.20 crore

  • Silver articles worth Rs. 15 lakh

Sangeetha Vijay has declared:

  • 3,132 grams of gold valued at Rs. 4.07 crore

  • 2 kg silver valued at Rs. 4.75 lakh

  • Diamonds weighing 134.91 carats valued at Rs. 1 crore

ALSO READ: How BJP Rewrote Bengal’s Political Script | Opinion

Residential Properties

The affidavit lists residential properties collectively valued at approximately Rs. 115 crore.

Neelankarai

An inherited residential property spread across 17,100 sq. ft. of land with a built-up area of 18,633 sq. ft., valued at around Rs. 20 crore.

Mylapore

A property purchased in 2021 with a reported development cost of Rs. 41.3 crore and a current value of around Rs. 45 crore.

Saligramam

Two residential properties with built-up areas of 6,912 sq. ft. each. One is inherited and valued at Rs. 1.83 crore, while the other, purchased in 1998, is valued at Rs. 1.80 crore.

Oorur (Besant Nagar Area)

A residential property purchased in 2007 and valued at around Rs. 3 crore.

Pallipattu

A residential property purchased in 2000 and valued at around Rs. 2.5 crore.

Additional Residential Holdings

  • Sholinganallur: Rs. 10 crore and Rs. 15 crore

  • Padur: Rs. 10 crore

  • Korattur: Rs. 10 crore

ALSO READ: The Key Developments Behind Bengal’s 2026 Election Result

Commercial And Land Assets

According to the affidavit, Vijay has also declared:

  • Commercial properties worth Rs. 82.8 crore

  • Land holdings worth Rs. 22 crore

  • Agricultural land in Kodaikanal

  • Additional land assets across Chennai

The affidavit further identifies Vijay as Managing Director of Jaya Nagar Property Private Limited.

ALSO READ: From Victory To Clashes: West Bengal’s Post-Result Story

Liabilities And Legal Disclosures

According to the affidavit:

  • Liabilities declared: Rs. 7.63 crore

  • Pending cases declared: 2

The document also lists pending tax demands that are under legal process and appeal.

The affidavit was verified and signed on 3 April, 2026.

See also

25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
Man washes clothes in river in Canada:
Man washes clothes in river in Canada:
The tragic death of an Andhra Pradesh security guard's son in Chicago.
The tragic death of an Andhra Pradesh security guard's son in Chicago.
Will the new Bengal government deepen the Hindu–Muslim divide?
Will the new Bengal government deepen the Hindu–Muslim divide?
Himanta Biswa Sarma: The force behind BJP's Assam hattrick
Himanta Biswa Sarma: The force behind BJP's Assam hattrick
Pooja Hegde on Vijay's victory
Pooja Hegde on Vijay's victory