From Don 3 Ban Row To Nude Shoot: 5 Times Ranveer Singh Hit Headlines For The Wrong Reasons

From the Don 3 ban row to the AIB Roast and nude photoshoot, here are five controversies that put Ranveer Singh in the spotlight.

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Love him or criticise him, Ranveer Singh rarely stays out of the spotlight for long.

From eccentric fashion choices to viral interviews and controversies that often overshadow his films, the actor has built a public image that constantly keeps people talking.

Now, the Dhurandhar actor is back in the headlines after the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against him over his reported Don 3 exit.

As the controversy grows, here are five times Ranveer made headlines for reasons beyond cinema.

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The Don 3 Fallout And The “Ban” Row

The latest controversy around Ranveer is linked to Don 3, the Farhan Akhtar reboot.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after producers alleged his sudden exit led to heavy financial losses.

Reports claimed nearly Rs. 45 crore had already been spent during pre-production.

FWICE also said Ranveer did not respond to multiple notices seeking discussion.

It later announced that its members would not work with him until the dispute is resolved.

The issue gained attention as Don 3 had already created strong buzz after Ranveer was announced as the franchise’s new face.

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When His Kantara Mimicry Sparked Anger

Months before the Don 3 row, Ranveer faced criticism over comments linked to Kantara.

At the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa, the actor recreated a scene inspired by Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara. Several viewers and groups accused him of disrespecting a culturally significant spiritual tradition shown in the film.

The backlash grew online, with complaints also being filed against him. Ranveer later apologised publicly and said he never intended to hurt religious sentiments.

The episode showed how quickly film references can turn sensitive when tied to culture and religion.

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The Naked Photoshoot That Triggered FIRs

In 2022, Ranveer’s magazine photoshoot became one of the most discussed celebrity moments of the year.

The actor posed nude for a photoshoot inspired by vintage Hollywood aesthetics. While some praised the shoot as bold and experimental, others called it obscene. The controversy escalated after complaints and FIRs were filed against him. Mumbai Police also reportedly summoned him for questioning.

The debate quickly moved beyond fashion. Social media users argued over censorship, double standards and whether male celebrities are judged differently from women in similar situations.

Ranveer later said some of the circulated images had been morphed.

ALSO WATCH: Poet Kumar Vishwas's take on Dhurandhar being labelled a propaganda film.

The AIB Roast That Changed Internet Comedy

Back in 2015, the AIB Roast became one of India’s biggest pop culture controversies.

The comedy event featured Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar. The format relied on insult comedy, explicit jokes and aggressive humour. Clips from the show went viral after being uploaded online.

Soon after, police complaints were filed over obscenity and offensive content. The video was eventually removed from YouTube.

Years later, the roast is still remembered as a turning point for Indian internet comedy. Some viewers saw it as ahead of its time, while others believed it crossed a line.

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The Comment About Anushka Sharma That Drew Backlash

One of Ranveer’s earliest controversies came during Koffee With Karan.

He made a comment about Anushka Sharma that many viewers found disrespectful and inappropriate, triggering online and media backlash.

Ranveer later apologised. The incident stayed linked to his public image, especially as it happened early in his career, soon after his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, when both actors were still establishing themselves in Bollywood.