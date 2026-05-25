Who Is Cheney Chan, The Designer Behind Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2026 Closing Ceremony Look?

Meet Cheney Chan, the Chinese couture designer behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s white Cannes 2026 closing ceremony outfit.

At the Cannes Film Festival, fashion often travels as fast as cinema. And every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains one of its most-watched Indian celebrities.

Since her Devdas debut in 2002, Aishwarya has returned to Cannes almost every year as both an actor and a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

At Cannes 2026, she appeared at the closing ceremony in an all-white couture look. The appearance also drew attention to the designer behind the outfit.

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The White Look That Closed Cannes

Aishwarya’s closing ceremony outfit was not a traditional ball gown. Instead, Cheney Chan designed a structured white tuxedo-style ensemble with embellished lapels, lace-detailed trousers and dramatic feather elements around the shoulders and elbows.

The look also included what the designer described as a “sculptural cat-ear shawl”, adding volume and shape to the silhouette. According to Chan’s label, the outfit explored the contrast between “structure and instinct” through tailoring, texture and movement.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit stood apart from the softer pastel and flowing silhouettes usually seen at Cannes. It also reflected a growing shift on international red carpets where structured couture, tailoring and sculptural fashion are becoming as important as classic gowns.

For younger audiences following Cannes through Instagram reels, fashion breakdowns and fan edits, the look immediately sparked curiosity about the designer behind it.

So who exactly is Cheney Chan?

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Who Is Cheney Chan?

Chan is a Chinese couture designer and the founder of his namesake label, launched in 2012. According to Vogue Singapore, Chan grew up in Jiangsu province in a traditional Chinese household. His parents reportedly wanted him to become a pilot, and he had even cleared flying tests during high school. But fashion was where his interest stayed.

Unlike many couture designers who trained through traditional fashion schools in Europe, Chan describes himself as self-taught. He later studied fashion media at Peking University before building his own label.

Today, his designs are recognised for combining theatrical couture with references from Chinese heritage, opera costumes, architecture and craft traditions.

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Inspiration Behind The Couture

Chan’s collections often focus on structure, fantasy and sculptural silhouettes. In his interview with Vogue Singapore, he explained that femininity, sculpture and fantasy are central themes in his work.

One of his recent couture collections, Dream in Bloom, drew inspiration from women in Kunqu opera, a traditional Chinese performing art form. The collection used flowers to represent different personalities, while butterflies symbolised transformation and rebirth.

Chan also said he takes inspiration from art, architecture and history, especially geometric forms and construction techniques. That influence becomes visible in the strong silhouettes and exaggerated shapes seen in his couture pieces.

His work regularly includes traditional Chinese craftsmanship such as embroidery, silk fabrics and porcelain-inspired detailing.

That balance between heritage and modern couture is also what made Aishwarya’s Cannes look stand out. While the outfit had a global red carpet finish, it also carried references to Eastern craftsmanship and sculptural fashion.