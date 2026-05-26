“Why Are You Using A Vibrator When You Can Use Me?” Woman Says Blinkit Delivery Partner Harassed Her After Delivering Her Massager Order

A woman alleged a Blinkit delivery partner sexually harassed her after a sexual wellness order. Here is what happened next.

“Why Use This When You Can Use Me?” Woman Alleges Harassment After Blinkit Order

Quick-commerce apps have made ordering everything from groceries to intimate wellness products part of daily life for millions of Indians.

But along with convenience comes a privacy risk, especially when delivery workers have access to customers’ addresses and phone numbers.

Now, a woman’s LinkedIn post has sparked fresh conversations around safety on delivery apps after she alleged that a Blinkit delivery partner sexually harassed her following a massager order.

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A Delivery That Felt Strange From The Start

In a LinkedIn post that quickly went viral, the woman alleged that a Blinkit delivery partner sexually harassed her after delivering a massager to her home.

According to her post, the order initially seemed routine. Before arriving, the delivery partner called and asked where she was. She replied that she was at home and told him to ring the bell when he reached.

But when she opened the door, she said something immediately felt off.

In the post, she wrote that the delivery worker kept staring at her in a way that made her uncomfortable. She quickly collected the package and shut the door.

Then Came The Second Phone Call

Then she noticed something else.

The package was not sealed.

Before she could even think about that properly, her phone rang again. It was the same delivery partner calling her back.

She said he first asked her what the product was. Confused, she responded by asking why that mattered.

That is when the conversation allegedly turned disturbing.

According to the woman’s post, the man told her: “Why are you using a vibrator when you can use me?” He allegedly added, “I’ll make it fun for you.”

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“He Knows Where I Live”

She wrote that she froze after hearing the comment.

What scared her most, she said, was not just the remark itself. It was the fact that the delivery worker knew where she lived.

In her post, she said she threatened to report him, after which he apologised. But she added that the fear did not disappear with an apology.

The woman also questioned why the package had arrived unsealed in the first place. She said deliveries involving intimate products should come with stronger privacy protections and safer handling practices.

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Blinkit Responded After The Complaint

Her post quickly drew attention online because it reflected a fear many users already have while ordering sensitive products through delivery apps.

Quick-commerce platforms now deliver almost everything within minutes, including condoms, lubricants and massagers. For many customers, these services make intimate wellness products easier to access privately. But incidents like this have also raised concerns around how much information delivery workers can access during and after deliveries.

The woman said Blinkit’s customer support team responded immediately after she filed a complaint. Later, the company commented publicly that it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations and had started investigating the matter.

In a later update, the woman said Blinkit informed her that the delivery partner had been fired and that internal action had been taken.

But she also made it clear that she was “not satisfied” with the overall response.

According to her, the issue was bigger than one employee. She said delivery platforms need stronger safeguards around customer privacy, women’s safety and accountability.