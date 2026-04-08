Who is Gaurav Gera: Dhurandhar Actor Mohammad Aalam

From a 1998 letter to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, here is a clear look at Gaurav Gera’s journey.

In 1998, 23-year-old Gaurav Gera moved from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue acting. That December, he wrote home a letter to his parents. He described living in “a small cottage” shared with a friend and listed everyday expenses: “telephone, electricity, gas and water… and food.” Even then, he remained optimistic, telling them, “Mumma and Papa, the future is bright but I still have a lot to learn.” The letter also mentions rehearsing for a stage musical each evening.

The 1998 Frame: Shared Cottages and Survival

In December 1998, less than a month after moving from Delhi to Mumbai, Gera wrote home to his parents. The letter describes a routine defined by persistence rather than luxury. He spent his mornings meeting people for work and his evenings rehearsing for a stage musical titled Man of La Mancha.

Life was lived on a tight budget. Gera shared a small cottage with a friend named Rajesh to keep costs low. He detailed expenses like telephone, electricity, and food in the letter, promising his parents that while he was "heavy on your pocket" at the moment, it would not be "for long". He ended with a line that now feels like a prophecy: "Mumma and Papa, the future is bright but I still have a lot to learn".

National Fame in the Living Room

The first major shift in Gera’s career came with television. He became a household name as Nandu, the loyal best friend in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The show was a massive hit because it broke the typical saas bahu drama cycle of the early 2000s.

Gera did not stop at one character. He explored various formats, including the sketch comedy series The Great Indian Comedy Show and the reality competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In 2013, he took on the lead in Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal, a role that required him to play a character disguising himself as a woman, showcasing the range that would later define his digital era.

Walking Away to Build a Digital Empire

At the height of his television career, Gera made a strategic pivot. He walked away from the security of daily soaps to experiment with short-form video content. It was not an overnight success. He produced 60 videos that received almost no response before his characters finally gained traction.

His creation of characters like "Chutki" and "Shopkeeper" redefined the creator economy in India. These sketches, built around quick exchanges and high pitched personas, eventually led to Gera becoming a pioneer in character licensing. He collaborated with brands for merchandise and was even granted exclusive Snapchat filters to interact with his millions of followers.

The Dhurandhar Transformation

In 2026, Gera’s career reached a new peak with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Under the direction of Aditya Dhar, he shed his comedic image to play Mohammad Aalam, a juice shop owner in Karachi who secretly serves as a handler for an Indian spy.

His performance has been described as a "powerhouse" turn by peers like Ranvir Shorey. The film has become a global success, grossing 761.21 crore at the box office. For Gera, this role is the culmination of nearly three decades of work. He recently posted the 1998 letter on Instagram, thanking his 23 year old self for "staying hopeful" while the world finally recognised his range as a serious actor.