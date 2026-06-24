From Bollywood Hits To Hearing Loss Battle: Alka Yagnik's Journey To The Padma Bhushan

From Bollywood chartbusters to a hearing loss battle and the Padma Bhushan, here's everything to know about Alka Yagnik's career, family and lasting legacy.

When Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan on 23 June 2026, it marked a powerful comeback for the singer who had spent nearly two years away from the spotlight after being diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss, a rare hearing condition.

Honoured by President Droupadi Murmu, Yagnik later said, "I have stayed away from the spotlight… I am slowly finding my way back."

She also described the past two years as one of the most difficult phases of her life.

Behind the honour lies a remarkable journey of talent, resilience and timeless music. Here's how Alka Yagnik became one of India's most celebrated voices.

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The Health Battle That Forced Alka Yagnik To Step Away From Singing

In June 2024, Yagnik shocked fans when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss, a condition that affects the inner ear and can significantly impact a person's ability to hear sounds clearly.

The singer said the condition developed after what she described as a sudden hearing incident and was linked to a viral attack. The diagnosis forced her to step away from professional commitments and public appearances, marking one of the longest breaks of her career.

Yagnik later urged fans and fellow musicians to be mindful of prolonged exposure to loud music and headphones. For someone whose career had been built around her voice and musical precision, the condition presented an especially difficult challenge.

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Who Is Alka Yagnik? From A Child Singer In Kolkata To Bollywood Stardom

Born on 20 March 1966 in Kolkata, Alka Yagnik grew up in a musical household. Her mother, Shubha Yagnik, was a classical singer and played a key role in introducing her daughter to music at a young age.

Yagnik's talent became evident early. She began singing for Akashvani, now known as All India Radio, as a child artist. Encouraged by her family, she later moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in playback singing.

Breaking into Bollywood was not easy. The Hindi film industry already had legendary voices dominating the scene. Young singers often had to wait years for opportunities. Yagnik spent her early years recording songs, attending auditions and trying to establish herself in a highly competitive industry.

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The Voice Behind Bollywood's Biggest Hits

Her breakthrough came in the late 1980s, but it was the 1990s that transformed her into a household name.

As Bollywood entered a new era of romantic musicals, Yagnik's voice became inseparable from some of the decade's biggest hits. Whether it was a love ballad, a dance number or an emotional track, filmmakers and music directors repeatedly turned to her.

Songs from films such as Baazigar, Khalnayak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Taal helped define the sound of the decade.

Her ability to switch between playful, romantic and emotional songs made her one of Bollywood's most sought-after playback singers. Over the years, she won multiple Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards, cementing her place among Indian music's most celebrated voices.

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A Family Life Kept Away From Attention

Despite her fame, Yagnik has largely kept her personal life away from public attention.

She is married to businessman Neeraj Kapoor and the couple has a daughter, Syesha Kapoor. Unlike many celebrities, she rarely made her family life a public spectacle.

Throughout her career, Yagnik focused primarily on her work, allowing her music rather than her personal life to remain in the spotlight.

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