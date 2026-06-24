How Delhi Police Tracked The Cab Driver Accused Of Abducting And Killing An 11-Year-Old Girl

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered in Delhi's Mehrauli. Here's what happened and how police tracked the accused.

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For many migrant families in Delhi, the pavement is more than a walkway. It is where they rest after a day of work, keep an eye on their children and prepare for the next morning.

That was the reality for an 11-year-old balloon seller and her family in Mehrauli.

In the early hours of 23 June, while the family slept on a pavement in South Delhi, a man allegedly pulled the child into a cab and drove away.

According to police, the girl's screams woke her father. He ran after the vehicle and tried to stop it with a stick, but the cab disappeared into the night.

Within hours, Delhi Police had launched a citywide search.

What Happened?

The victim's family had migrated from Bihar and worked as daily wage labourers in the city.

Soon after the abduction, they approached the police and filed a complaint.

Investigators began scanning CCTV footage from nearby roads and intersections. Teams were deployed across multiple locations while technical surveillance was used to trace the vehicle's movement.

The search quickly narrowed down to a cab being driven by 29-year-old Bashu Kumar Singh.

Following The Trail

Police pieced together the cab's route through CCTV footage and digital tracking.

Investigators later alleged that Singh raped the child inside the vehicle before driving towards a forested area near the Faridabad-Gurugram road.

The girl was later found dead.

As officers continued tracking the vehicle, they eventually located Singh in Vikaspuri after he had dropped off a passenger.

According to police, the arrest came within six hours of the crime.

After the arrest, police took Singh to recreate the sequence of events as part of the investigation.

According to officials, he attempted to escape during the process and allegedly snatched a service pistol from a police officer.

Police then shot him in the leg to stop him from fleeing.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition was reported to be stable.

What Investigators Found

As the investigation progressed, police uncovered details about Singh's background.

Officials said he had five active criminal cases registered against him in Bihar, including two cases related to attempted murder.

Investigators also found that the cab was linked to two online ride-hailing platforms.

Police are examining whether the driver had completed the mandatory police verification process required for commercial drivers.

What Happens Next?

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A Wider Concern In Delhi

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi continues to report one of the highest numbers of kidnapping and abduction cases in the country. In 2024, the city recorded over 5,000 kidnapping cases involving children. Delhi also led all metropolitan cities in kidnapping and abduction cases, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing law enforcement agencies.

NCRB data has consistently shown that kidnapping and abduction remain among the most common crimes committed against children in India. Child rights groups have repeatedly called for stronger protection measures, particularly for vulnerable children living on the streets or in temporary shelters.

This case has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by children from migrant and low-income families, many of whom spend nights in public spaces with little protection.