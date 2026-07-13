EPF Scheme 2026: What Changed In PF Rules, Withdrawals And Contributions

EPF Scheme 2026 replaces the 1952 rules. Know changes in PF withdrawals, voluntary contributions, transfers, eligibility and employer rules.

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For most young employees, provident fund is the amount deducted from their salary every month.

You usually think about it when changing jobs, buying a home or facing an emergency.

Now, India's PF system has a new framework. On 29 June 2026, the Centre notified the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, replacing the 1952 scheme under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The new rules do not increase mandatory deductions but change how employees manage withdrawals, transfers, voluntary contributions and employer compliance.

What Changed In EPF Scheme 2026? Earlier Rules Vs New Rules

Voluntary PF Contributions

Earlier: Joint Option Was Needed

Contributions above Rs. 1,800 per month were not newly made voluntary under the EPF Scheme, 2026.

The Rs. 15,000 wage ceiling already existed, and employees earning above this limit could opt for higher voluntary contributions.

However, such contributions generally required a joint option from the employee and employer.

Now: More Flexibility

The new scheme clearly allows either the employee or employer to reduce or discontinue additional voluntary contributions anytime.

This gives employees more control over retirement savings and take-home pay, while employers get flexibility on continuing extra contributions.

Employer Contribution On Extra PF

Earlier: Assumption Of Matching Contributions

Many employees assumed that if they increased their voluntary PF contribution, employers would also contribute an equal amount.

Now: Matching Extra Contributions Are Optional

The new scheme clarifies that employers are not automatically required to match additional voluntary PF contributions.

They can choose to do so, but it is not mandatory unless mentioned in an employment agreement or company policy.

PF Contribution Calculation

Earlier: Contributions Were Based On Basic Wages

Earlier, EPF contributions were calculated using the concept of "basic wages".

Now: Contribution Base Linked To "Wages"

Under the EPF Scheme, 2026, the contribution base is linked to the definition of "wages" under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The labour codes include a 50% wage rule, which can affect how salary components are considered for PF calculations.

For some employees, especially those earning around the statutory ceiling, this could change the monthly PF contribution amount.

PF Withdrawal Rules: From 13 Categories To 3

Earlier: Multiple Withdrawal Categories

Earlier, EPFO had 13 different categories for partial withdrawals, making the process harder for employees to understand.

Now: Simpler Withdrawal Rules

The EPF Scheme, 2026 groups withdrawals into three broad categories:

Essential needs

Housing needs

Special circumstances

After completing 12 months of total membership, employees can withdraw PF money for specific needs.

This includes treatment of self or family members in case of illness, education of self or family members, and marriage of self or family members.

Education withdrawals can be made up to 10 times, while marriage withdrawals are allowed up to five times during membership.

For housing needs, PF money can be used for buying a house or flat, purchasing land, construction, repaying a home loan or renovating an existing property, subject to scheme limits.

Minimum Balance Rule

Earlier: No Specific 25% Minimum Balance Requirement

The earlier withdrawal system did not have the same explicit minimum balance requirement.

Now: 25% Balance Must Remain

The new scheme requires members to maintain a minimum balance of 25% of their total contributions in the PF account.

This ensures that employees continue saving for retirement even after making withdrawals.

The remaining balance can be withdrawn after one year of unemployment, according to the withdrawal provisions under the scheme.

PF Transfer After Changing Jobs

Earlier: More Paperwork And Delays

Changing jobs often meant dealing with paperwork and delays while transferring PF balances.

Now: Two Digital Transfer Options

The revamped EPFO portal provides two ways to transfer PF money:

Aadhaar-based digital transfer process

Online transfer request with additional verification if required

This can make PF management easier for employees who frequently switch jobs.

New Employer Responsibilities: Contract Workers, PF Trusts And Payroll Tracking

Earlier: Gaps In Accountability And Record Management

Earlier, PF responsibilities for contract workers involved multiple parties, including contractors and companies hiring them.

Some organisations also managed PF through exempted PF trusts, which occasionally faced compliance and record management issues.

Many payroll systems also did not clearly separate mandatory and voluntary PF contributions.

Now: Clearer Rules For Employers

The EPF Scheme, 2026 introduces the concept of a principal employer.

If a contractor fails to deposit PF contributions, the ultimate responsibility will rest with the principal employer, strengthening protection for contract workers.

EPFO has also introduced a one-time amnesty scheme for exempted PF trusts, allowing them to regularise pending compliance issues and update records.

Additionally, employers must now maintain clearer records separating mandatory and voluntary contributions and submit consolidated returns with details such as Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, gross wages and EPF wages.

Companies using older payroll systems may need to update their compliance processes.

Who Benefits From EPF Scheme 2026?

Young professionals who frequently change jobs can benefit from easier PF transfers and digital account management.

Employees get more flexibility over voluntary contributions, while contract workers may see stronger protection through clearer employer responsibilities.

Workers with exempted PF trusts could benefit from improved record keeping.

However, employees who rarely withdraw PF money or already have smooth PF processes may not notice major changes.

The contribution rate remains the same, with employees and employers continuing to contribute 12% of wages. Certain notified establishments continue at 10%.

Why Is EPF Scheme 2026 Happening Now?

India's employment landscape has changed, with more focus on digital services and easier financial management.

The earlier EPF framework was introduced in 1952 and evolved through several amendments over time.

The EPF Scheme, 2026 has been introduced as part of the Code on Social Security, 2020.

It brings changes to PF withdrawals, digital processes, contribution rules and employer compliance requirements.

This version is safer for publication because it avoids making claims about employee behaviour that are difficult to prove.