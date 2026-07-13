From Bedsheets To Blankets: How 1.27 Crore Missing Items Created A Rs. 104 Crore Problem For Railways

An RTI revealed that 1.27 crore railway linen items were stolen from AC coaches in 2022. Know the cost, reasons and Railways’ response.

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For millions of Indians, an overnight AC train journey starts with a familiar service.

A fresh bedsheet, pillow cover, blanket and towel are placed at the berth.

But behind these simple essentials is a huge system of buying, washing and managing railway linen.

An RTI investigation has now revealed that 1.27 crore bedsheets, towels, blankets and pillow covers went missing from Indian Railways’ AC coaches between 2022 and 2026.

The findings have raised questions about how railway linen is managed, the cost involved and what steps are being taken to prevent such losses.

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What Happened?

The missing items included different types of linen provided to passengers travelling in AC coaches.

Bedsheets, towels, blankets, pillow covers and pillows were among the items reported missing in the RTI data.

The issue was recorded across multiple railway divisions.

While a single missing bedsheet or towel may seem like a small loss, the scale becomes significant when it involves thousands of trains and millions of passengers.

The estimated value of these missing items crossed Rs. 104 crore.

What is significant in this report.



North Indian have been stealing from the railways



Report by @dheerajmishra04 pic.twitter.com/kD9E0SA47B — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 13, 2026

Why Does Railway Linen Go Missing?

Railway linen theft is linked to passenger misuse and challenges in tracking items.

Bedsheets, towels and blankets are provided for passengers to use during their journey. However, some passengers take these items away after the journey ends.

In a separate incident, a family travelling in the First AC coach of the Purushottam Express was allegedly caught carrying railway linen. A video of the incident later surfaced online.

Another challenge is managing linen across a large railway network.

The items go through several stages, including purchase, storage, distribution inside coaches, collection after journeys and washing.

Tracking every item across thousands of daily train journeys remains difficult.

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The Cost Of Missing Railway Linen

Providing clean linen in AC coaches is a regular operational expense for Indian Railways.

The cost includes purchasing bedsheets, blankets, towels and pillow covers, along with washing and maintenance.

According to the RTI findings, missing linen items between 2022 and 2026 were worth more than Rs. 104 crore.

The impact is not limited to financial losses.

Shortages can affect passenger services, as railway staff may need to arrange replacements during journeys.

Indian Railways often outsources linen management to contractors.

When items go missing, recovery procedures may apply according to contract rules. Workers handling linen services have also raised concerns about possible salary deductions when shortages are reported.

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What Does The Law Say About Railway Property Theft?

Taking railway linen or any other railway property without permission can lead to legal action.

The Railways uses the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966 to deal with cases involving illegal possession of railway property.

Under this law, anyone found possessing railway property without lawful authority can face penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

The Act allows railway authorities to investigate cases and take action against those involved.

However, enforcing these rules across one of the world’s largest railway networks remains a challenge.

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Can Better Management Prevent Such Losses?

Indian Railways has said it monitors linen services through inspections and management systems.

Railway authorities have also focused on improving linen management through better tracking, inspections and upgrades to washing facilities.

However, the RTI findings show that maintaining railway services depends not only on infrastructure and technology, but also on responsible use of public property.

A bedsheet or towel taken from a train may appear insignificant.

But when multiplied across millions of journeys, it becomes a loss worth crores.