Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Shubman Gill And More: Why Wimbledon 2026 Game Attracting Indian Celebrities?

From Priyanka Chopra to Shubman Gill, Indian celebrities made Wimbledon 2026 a fashion and culture moment. Here’s why stars love the tennis tournament.

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Every summer, Wimbledon brings the world’s top tennis players to the grass courts of the All England Club in London.

The tournament is one of tennis’ four Grand Slam events and is known for its long history, traditions and iconic matches.

Over the years, Wimbledon has also attracted attention beyond the court, with celebrities and public figures often attending matches.

The 2026 Championships saw several Indian actors, cricketers and public figures attend the event, bringing together sport, fashion and entertainment.

So, why has Wimbledon become a popular destination for celebrities?

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Wimbledon’s Indian Guest List Was A Mix Of Cinema And Cricket

Wimbledon 2026 saw a strong Indian presence across entertainment and sports.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the biggest Indian names spotted at the tournament. The global actor attended Wimbledon with her in-laws Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, making headlines among Indian fans.

Actor Ananya Panday also grabbed attention with her Wimbledon appearance. Her red Ralph Lauren outfit became one of the most discussed celebrity looks from the tournament.

South Indian cinema also had representation.

Actors Sreeleela and Kalyani Priyadarshan attended Wimbledon, adding to the growing list of Indian film personalities appearing at major international sporting events.

Actor Ayesha Khan was also among the Indian celebrities seen at the Championships.

The cricket world had a major presence at Wimbledon 2026.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill attended the tournament with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar. Their appearance created a crossover moment between India’s biggest sporting audiences, cricket and tennis.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also spotted at Wimbledon, along with cricketers Abhishek Sharma and young batting talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan attended the event with Sophie Shine, while entrepreneur and social figure Vedant Mahajan was also seen at the Championships.

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Why Wimbledon Became A Celebrity Fashion Stage

Wimbledon brings together sport, history, fashion and global attention.

For celebrities, attending the tournament is not just about watching tennis. The event has developed its own fashion identity, with stars often choosing elegant summer outfits for their appearances.

In 2026, Ananya Panday’s red Ralph Lauren dress became a fashion highlight, while Priyanka Chopra’s Wimbledon appearance also attracted attention.

For actors, influencers and athletes, Wimbledon offers a chance to showcase personal style and connect with audiences beyond their regular work.

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Social Media Changed The Celebrity Experience

Earlier, celebrities attended sporting events mainly as fans.

Today, their appearances create content.

A single picture from Wimbledon can reach millions of followers within hours. This has changed how celebrities approach international events.

Global tournaments like Wimbledon, Formula 1 races and football finals have become spaces where entertainment, lifestyle and sports audiences overlap.

For Indian celebrities with large digital followings, these appearances help them connect with audiences worldwide.

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Wimbledon Is More Than A Tennis Tournament Now

Wimbledon remains one of tennis’ biggest competitions, but its appeal has expanded beyond the sport.

It has become a place where athletes, actors and influencers come together.

The 2026 edition showed how Indian celebrities are increasingly becoming part of global sporting culture. From Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday to Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar, the guest list reflected the growing connection between entertainment, fashion and sports.

For celebrities, Wimbledon is not just about watching a match.

It is about being part of a global moment.