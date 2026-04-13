Ahmedabad Family Death Case: What Police Have Found So Far

A suspected food poisoning case in Ahmedabad turned complex after toxicology reports. Here is what investigators have found so far.

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What began as a suspected food poisoning case in Ahmedabad is now under scrutiny after toxicology reports raised questions about what happened inside the home.

According to The Times of India, a three-month-old girl and her four-year-old sister died days apart in early April after the family fell ill. Their parents, Vimal Prajapati and Bhavna, were hospitalised.

Initial claims pointed to contaminated food. However, investigators have since shifted focus to other possible causes.

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Timeline Of Events

On 1 April, Vimal Prajapati purchased dosa batter for dinner, according to The Times of India

The next morning, family members began vomiting and feeling unwell

The younger child died on 4 April, according to The Indian Express

The elder child died on 5 April

Both parents were admitted to hospital

Why The Food Poisoning Theory Is Being Questioned

Investigators examined the dairy from where the batter was purchased, according to The Times of India.

Police found that several other customers had bought the same batch. None reported falling ill.

According to The Indian Express, police also questioned the food poisoning claim because an infant of that age would not typically consume solid food.

What Toxicology Reports Found

A key shift in the investigation came after toxicology reports of the parents.

According to The Times of India, aluminium phosphide and zinc were detected in their blood samples. These substances are commonly used in fumigants, insecticides, and rodenticides.

Police also recovered packets of Celphos, a pesticide containing aluminium phosphide, from the house. These have been sent for forensic examination.

Missing Chemical Packets Raise Questions

Investigators said Vimal Prajapati had purchased 10 packets of Celphos, a fumigant used for grain storage, according to The Indian Express.

He was only able to account for eight.

Police are examining whether the missing packets could be linked to the incident.

Key Developments During Investigation

According to The Indian Express, police exhumed the younger child’s body on 7 April for a panel postmortem after it was initially buried.

The report also stated that authorities were informed only after the second child’s death.

The case is currently being investigated under an Accidental Death report, and no FIR has been filed so far.

Diary Entry Adds Another Layer

According to India Today, investigators recovered a diary from the house.

In it, Bhavna reportedly wrote about her desire to have a son and mentioned visiting a temple if that wish was fulfilled.

Police have not drawn direct conclusions but are examining whether any personal or psychological factors may be relevant.



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What Police Are Investigating Now

Authorities are exploring multiple possibilities, including:

Accidental poisoning

Deliberate poisoning

A possible failed mass suicide attempt

Relatives, including family members, are being questioned, according to The Times of India. Police are also considering lie detector tests.

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What Happens Next

Final postmortem reports and Forensic Science Laboratory findings are awaited.

Police say these will be key to determining the exact cause of death.