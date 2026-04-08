A minor in Mathura alleges sexual assault by a priest. The accused has been arrested and police are investigating.

It began with sudden, terrifying screams. On the busy Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan, a 17-year-old’s desperate cries stopped traffic and stunned bystanders. Distraught and vocal, she repeatedly alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a priest.

What started as a routine day, quickly escalated into a high-profile legal case unfolding in the public eye.

The Viral Video

The video of the incident, which quickly went viral across social media, captures the tense scene.

A 17-year-old girl is seen lying on the ground, shouting that a priest assaulted her at his residence.

As a crowd gathers, the girl’s distress intensifies; when a man approaches, she recoils, pleading with the crowd to keep him away while reiterating her accusations. A woman, identified as her mother, is seen nearby attempting to console her.

The video sparked immediate public outcry, prompting swift action from local authorities.

How Police Stepped In

Following the incident, police arrived at the scene and registered a formal complaint at the Jaint police station. The accused, a priest referred to as "Maharaj," was taken into custody for questioning.

The police have stated they are investigating the case from "all possible angles." Key steps taken so far include:

Medical Examination: The minor has undergone a standard forensic medical examination.

Evidence Review: Authorities are reviewing witness statements, digital evidence, and preliminary medical reports.

Legal Proceedings: Officials confirmed that further legal action will be dictated by the forthcoming forensic findings and investigation.

The Financial Dispute Angle

While the assault allegation is the primary focus, investigators have uncovered a potential secondary motive involving a property dispute.

According to police, the accused had previously transferred a house to the victim’s mother via a legal donation. However, a loan of approximately Rs. 15 lakh is reportedly linked to the property. While Rs. 5 lakh has been repaid, a balance of Rs. 10 lakh remains pending.

Police are currently determining if this financial friction played a role in the events leading up to the accusation.

Crimes Against Children

This incident reflects a sobering national trend. According to the NCRB’s Crime in India 2023 report, crimes against children rose by 9.2% in 2023, with a total of 1,77,335 registered cases.

Of these, 67,694 cases were registered under the POCSO Act, making up 38.2% of all crimes against children. In Uttar Pradesh, over 7,000 POCSO cases were recorded in the same period.

The report also shows that in penetrative sexual assault cases, 39,076 out of 40,434 involved offenders who were known to the victims, including family members, neighbours, employers, or friends.