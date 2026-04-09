Sathankulam Custodial Deaths: What Led To The Death Penalty Verdict

A breakdown of the Sathankulam custodial deaths case, the 2026 death penalty verdict, and the legal questions it raises.

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In June 2020, during India’s Covid-19 lockdown, a father and son were taken to a police station in Tamil Nadu. Within days, both were dead.

Nearly six years later, in April 2026, a sessions court awarded the death penalty to nine police personnel, calling the case “rarest of rare”, according to court observations reported by Frontline and Reuters.

This is a clear, fact-based breakdown of what happened, how the case unfolded, and why the verdict matters.

What Happened In Sathankulam In 2020

On 19 June 2020, Jayaraj and his son Bennix were detained in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district, for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown rules by keeping their mobile phone shop open beyond permitted hours, according to police claims cited by NDTV.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation later said the alleged violation did not occur, as per its findings in the chargesheet.

According to the CBI chargesheet and witness testimonies:

The two were taken to the police station in the evening

They were allegedly beaten for hours through the night

They were stripped, restrained, and assaulted with lathis

They were forced to clean blood from the floor

These details were part of the prosecution case and eyewitness accounts documented during trial proceedings.

Despite visible injuries, a government medical officer declared them “fit for remand”, as recorded in the chargesheet.

Within two days:

Bennix died on 22 June 2020 after being admitted to hospital

Jayaraj died on 23 June 2020

Their deaths triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

Police Version Vs Investigation Findings

The police initially claimed that:

The two men verbally abused officers

They resisted arrest

They sustained injuries by rolling on the ground

This version was recorded in the FIR, as reported by NDTV.

However, the CBI investigation contradicted this. It stated that:

The detention itself was questionable

Evidence may have been tampered with

The assault was deliberate and prolonged

The agency also said attempts were made to destroy evidence, including cleaning the crime scene and changing bloodstained clothes.

Key Witness And Trial Process

The trial included over 100 witnesses, according to court records cited by media reports.

A key witness was a woman head constable who testified that:

She had never witnessed such cruelty and confirmed the father and son were tortured through the night

Her testimony became central to the prosecution case, as reported by India Today.

The CBI filed its chargesheet in November 2020, charging multiple officers with murder and related offences under the IPC.

2026 Verdict: Why Death Penalty Was Awarded

In March 2026, a sessions court in Madurai convicted nine police personnel.

On 6 April 2026, the court sentenced all nine to death.

The judge described the crime as:

An attack on human rights

An abuse of power by those meant to protect citizens

A case where life imprisonment was insufficient

The court categorised it as a “rarest of rare” case, a legal standard used in India for awarding the death penalty.

The court also imposed fines exceeding Rs. 1 crore on the convicts.

However, the death sentences can still be challenged in higher courts.

What Does “Rarest Of Rare” Mean

The “rarest of rare” doctrine was established by the Supreme Court in 1980.

It allows courts to award the death penalty only when:

The crime is extremely brutal or depraved

Society’s conscience is deeply shocked

Life imprisonment is considered inadequate

As explained in legal reporting by The Indian Express and Hindustan Times, courts also consider:

Possibility of reform

Nature of the crime

Circumstances of the accused

In this case, the court said the brutality and abuse of authority justified the highest punishment.

Custodial Deaths In India

According to data presented in the Lok Sabha, India recorded 170 custodial deaths between January and mid-March 2026, as reported by NDTV.

These deaths include:

Alleged custodial violence

Suicides

Illness-related deaths

A 2025 policing survey by Common Cause found:

Around 20% of police personnel said using tough methods to instil fear was very important

About 35% said it was somewhat important

This suggests a systemic issue around the use of force, as highlighted in the report.

Why This Case Still Raises Questions

India already has safeguards against custodial violence:

Mandatory medical examinations

Judicial oversight during remand

CCTV in police stations

Yet, this case exposed serious gaps:

How were severely injured individuals declared fit for remand?

Why did alleged violence continue unchecked for hours?

Would the case have reached conviction without public pressure?

The court itself noted that oversight by the Madras High Court played a key role in ensuring accountability.