Akriti Sutar Delhi Dowry Death Case: What Happened To The 28-Year-Old Newlywed After Marriage

Akriti Sutar’s death in Delhi has raised dowry harassment allegations. Here’s what happened, police action, and the legal angle.

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Every year, thousands of women in India lose their lives in dowry-related cases.

According to the NCRB’s Crime in India 2024 report, India recorded 5,737 dowry deaths in 2024, meaning around 16 women died every day in cases linked to dowry.

Behind these numbers are stories of marriages that turn into struggles, families searching for answers, and women facing pressure even after entering what is supposed to be a new chapter of their lives.

The death of 28-year-old Akriti Sutar in Delhi has brought one such case into focus.

Her family alleges that she faced dowry harassment after marriage and was repeatedly taunted at her matrimonial home. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and whether it was a suicide or a dowry-related crime.

A Love Marriage Followed By Dowry Allegations

Akriti Sutar married Arastu Sikka on 24 April, 2026.

According to reports, the couple had been in a relationship for around eight years before getting married.

But her family alleges that soon after the wedding, problems began at her matrimonial home.

Akriti’s younger brother, Amay Sutar, alleged that she was repeatedly taunted for not bringing enough household items from her parental home.

He claimed she was questioned over items including a bed, sofa, wardrobe, refrigerator and air conditioner. He also alleged that indirect demands for money were made.

These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation.

Why Did Akriti Return To Work?

For Akriti, going back to work was not just about earning money.

According to her brother, she believed returning to her job could help reduce the pressure and taunts she was facing at home.

Akriti worked as a sales executive with a private healthcare company in Chhatarpur and resumed work on 1 July after taking a break for her wedding.

Her brother said she wanted to continue earning, save money and gradually arrange the household items she was allegedly criticised for not bringing.

He also said Akriti did not want to put more financial pressure on her family, which was dealing with the loss of their father, Ashok Sutar, who died in 2019.

The Final Days Before Her Death

On 4 July, Akriti went to work in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

Later that day, she reached the NDMC residential complex at Palika Kunj in Lodhi Colony.

She was found critically injured after allegedly falling from the third floor of the building. She was taken to AIIMS, where doctors declared her dead.

Her family has rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged foul play linked to dowry harassment. Police are investigating all possible angles.

Police Probe: What Are Investigators Looking At?

The case came into focus after Akriti’s family approached the police with allegations of dowry harassment.

Delhi Police registered a case under dowry death and cruelty-related provisions and arrested her husband, Arastu Sikka.

Police are examining CCTV footage, witness statements and other available evidence to understand what happened before her death.

The investigation is also looking into allegations against other members of the family. According to reports, Arastu’s sister Augustika has also been named in the case.

What Did Akriti’s Family Say?

Akriti’s brother Amay alleged that she hid much of what she was going through because she hoped things would improve.

He alleged that her husband controlled her phone, objected to her conversations with family members and that she faced abuse at home.

Akriti’s mother also alleged that she faced harassment and threats in the weeks before her death.

These claims are currently part of the police investigation and have not been proven in court.

What Is A Dowry Death Case?

Under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a dowry death case applies when a woman dies under certain circumstances within seven years of marriage and evidence shows she faced cruelty or harassment linked to dowry demands.

Investigators examine factors such as messages, call records, witness statements and other evidence before reaching conclusions.

The purpose of the investigation is to establish whether dowry-related harassment played a role in the death.

A Case Still Waiting For Answers

Akriti’s family says she was trying to find a way forward.

They say she returned to work hoping financial independence would help her deal with the pressure she was facing.

Four days later, she was dead.

As the police investigation continues, the Akriti Sutar case has once again raised questions about dowry pressure, domestic abuse and the challenges women face inside marriages.