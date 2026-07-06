I Spent 3 Hours At Virat Kohli And Karan Aujla's Delhi Event. Was It Worth It? Here's My Experience

From the Rs. 5,000 entry requirement to watching Virat Kohli and Karan Aujla perform live, here's my first-hand experience of attending the One8 event in Delhi.

When I saw that Virat Kohli's brand, One8, was hosting an event in Delhi, it was practically a no-brainer that I couldn't miss it. Days before the event, Kohli's post alongside Karan Aujla only added to the hype, making it seem like attendees would get to witness two superstars at once.

But one thing got me thinking: the event's entry system. You had to purchase a pair of shoes in advance to gain access. These were definitely not affordable for everyone. As far as I know, the cheapest pair cost around Rs. 5,000. It made me feel like the event catered primarily to the more affluent sections of the population.

The Yashobhoomi Convention Centre was an impressive venue. Although I reached during the latter half of the day, I had been keeping track of what early attendees were experiencing. I saw massive queues, with people apparently waiting for as long as an hour just to get inside. By the time I arrived, however, the crowds had thinned out and entry was smooth.

While that was a positive, the management inside the venue left much to be desired. Several food and beverage stalls had already run out of items, yet they remained packed with people hoping to grab whatever was still available.

Those who had purchased new pairs of shoes could join another queue to get them customised. However, the customisation options were fairly limited, focusing only on One8-themed designs.

That said, the setup inside was a sight to behold. Machines demonstrated how the shoes were made from scratch, offering visitors a glimpse into every stage of the manufacturing process. A giant shoe installation stood at the centre of the venue and quickly became one of the most photogenic spots at the event.

As the clock struck 6 pm, Virat Kohli took the stage. The excitement among fans reached an all-time high as everyone raised their phones, hoping to record the moment and catch a glimpse of the star cricketer.

For people like me, who were standing right at the back, all I managed to capture were a few fleeting seconds of Kohli before another phone blocked my view.

Those who had secured spots near the front undoubtedly got the most value out of their expensive tickets. For those at the back, it felt like an average day at a crowded roadside vegetable market.

Karan Aujla then took the stage and delivered a high-energy performance that got everyone moving. As a Gen Z attendee, the addition of live music made me want to stay longer. But the excitement was short-lived. As Aujla's performance came to an end, so did the event.

Around 5,000 people exited the venue at once. While they couldn't take home autographs or selfies with the celebrities, they did leave with a brand-new pair of shoes to add to their everyday wardrobe.