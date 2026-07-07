From A Rooftop Fall To A Wife Injecting Toilet Cleaner Into Her Husband: Inside The Telangana Murder Case

A Telangana nurse allegedly injected toilet cleaner into her husband’s IV line after a failed murder attempt, police say. Here’s what happened.

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What first appeared to be a tragic accident has now become one of Telangana’s most shocking murder investigations.

A 35-year-old man survived a fall from the roof of his home and was admitted for treatment.

Just when it seemed he was recovering, he suddenly died.

Police now allege that the fall was only the first step in a planned murder plot, with investigators claiming that toilet cleaner was later injected into his IV line.

Here’s what police say happened.

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What Happened In Telangana?

The victim, identified as Prashanth, had recently returned to Telangana from a Gulf country.

Police allege that his wife, Sandhya, was in a relationship with another man named Anil and that marital issues had developed between the couple.

According to investigators, Sandhya, Anil and Anil’s friend Venkat Sai allegedly planned to kill Prashanth.

Police claim the trio first made him consume alcohol before Anil and Venkat Sai allegedly assaulted him and pushed him from the rooftop of his house on 29 June.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Prashanth survived the fall.

Investigators say the accused allegedly made the incident appear like an accident caused by him being drunk and arranged for his treatment.

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The Alleged Second Attempt Turned Fatal

Police say the alleged plan did not end after the rooftop fall.

While Prashanth was undergoing treatment with an IV line inserted, Sandhya, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital, allegedly injected toilet cleaning liquid through the cannula connected to his vein.

Investigators suspect the substance caused his death on 30 June.

Police have also claimed that other medicines may have been used during the incident. The exact details are expected to become clearer after forensic examination.

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How Did The Case Come To Light?

The investigation began after Prashanth’s mother raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to police, she was suspicious about the explanation given for the incident and filed a complaint on 1 July.

The complaint prompted investigators to look deeper into the case.

Police say technical evidence and questioning of the accused pointed towards an alleged planned murder rather than an accidental death.

Investigators also claim that the accused revealed details about their alleged involvement during questioning.

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Who Has Been Arrested?

Police have arrested three people in connection with the case:

Sandhya, Prashanth’s wife

Anil, her alleged lover

Venkat Sai alias Bunty, who police claim helped in the first alleged murder attempt

The accused have been produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Police say the investigation is still underway, with forensic reports expected to provide further evidence.

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Why Is The Case Drawing Attention?

The case has shocked people because police allege that there were two separate attempts to kill the victim.

Investigators claim Prashanth survived the first alleged attempt when he was pushed from the rooftop, but later died while receiving treatment.

The allegations, including the claimed use of toilet cleaner through an IV line, have made the Telangana case a major focus of the ongoing murder investigation.

The accused remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.