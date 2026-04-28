Biryani Dinner, Late-Night Watermelon, Then 4 Deaths: What Happened In Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar

Four members of a Mumbai family died after falling ill overnight following dinner and late-night watermelon. Here is what we know so far about the Bhendi Bazaar case.

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A late-night family meal in Mumbai has turned into a case investigators are still trying to understand.

They reportedly ate biryani with relatives. Hours later, after everyone had left, they consumed watermelon at home. Within hours of falling critically ill, four members of the same family later died.

The incident, reported from Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai, has raised urgent questions about what caused the sudden illness overnight.

Mumbai Family Death Timeline: How The Night Turned Tragic

According to The Times of India, 44-year-old Abdulla Dodakia lived with his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha and Zainab. He reportedly ran a mobile accessories shop in Andheri.

On the night of 25 April, relatives gathered at the family’s home for dinner, where biryani was reportedly served.

After the guests left, the family later consumed watermelon at around 1 am, according to the report.

For the next few hours, there were no known warning signs.

Then, at around 5 am, all four reportedly began vomiting and suffering loose motion. Their condition worsened rapidly.

Residents rushed them to nearby Saboo Siddique Hospital, where the youngest daughter, Zainab, was declared dead on arrival, according to the report. The remaining three were shifted to JJ Hospital for treatment.

Despite treatment, all three later died, hours apart.

Why Watermelon Alone Is Unlikely

The speed of the illness reportedly left doctors puzzled.

According to The Times of India, the victims showed signs consistent with severe food poisoning, including acute kidney damage. However, doctors reportedly said it was highly unlikely that watermelon alone, even if stale, would cause such rapid and fatal outcomes in all four individuals.

That has widened the focus of the investigation beyond a single food item.

Possible causes in such cases can include contamination, adulteration, toxins, unsafe storage conditions or another medical trigger.

What Police And FDA Are Testing

Police have reportedly registered a case of accidental death.

Food and biological samples were collected during post-mortem examinations. The state Food and Drug Administration is examining whether the watermelon contained any external toxic substance or adulterant, according to the report.

Forensic teams are also analysing samples and viscera reports.

No final cause of death has been publicly confirmed so far.