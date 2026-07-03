Who Is Shreya Kalra? Why The Lock Upp 2 Contestant Is Trending

Who is Shreya Kalra? Know her career, education, Roadies journey, relationship rumours and why the Lock Upp 2 contestant is trending after recent controversies.

Reality shows thrive on big personalities, but only a handful of contestants become the centre of every conversation within days of entering the house. That is exactly what has happened with Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp 2.

The Netflix reality show, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has already delivered heated arguments, unexpected alliances and personal revelations. Among the contestants, Shreya has emerged as one of the most talked-about faces, whether for confronting fellow contestants, making bold statements or finding herself at the heart of the show's biggest controversies.

So, who is Shreya Kalra beyond the headlines? Here's everything you need to know.

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Who Is Shreya Kalra?

Shreya Kalra is a digital creator, actress, podcaster and reality television personality from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Born into a Pahadi family, she was raised by her parents, Kishore Kalra and Rajkumari Kalra, alongside her brother, Manishi Kalra.

She completed her schooling in Indore before earning an MBA. Her journey as a content creator began in 2018 on TikTok, where she posted dance, fashion and lip-sync videos.

After TikTok was banned in India in 2020, she shifted her focus to Instagram and YouTube, where she continued to grow her audience with lifestyle, entertainment and creator-focused content.

As her online presence expanded, Shreya made the transition to reality television.

She appeared as a wildcard contestant in MTV Roadies Revolution in 2020 as part of Nikhil Chinapa's gang. Although her journey on the show was short, her outspoken personality helped her gain wider recognition.

She later diversified her career by hosting digital reality shows, launching her own podcast and creating lifestyle and entertainment content, establishing herself beyond short-form social media.

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Is Shreya Kalra Dating Rishabh Jaiswal?

Shreya's personal life has also attracted attention online.

She has frequently collaborated with content creator Rishabh Jaiswal, and their on-screen chemistry has sparked dating speculation among fans over the years.

Recently, older videos featuring the two resurfaced after Shreya's comments inside Lock Upp 2 renewed public interest in her personal life. However, neither Shreya nor Rishabh has publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

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Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending On Lock Upp 2?

Shreya entered Lock Upp 2 as one of the influencer contestants and quickly became one of the season's most talked-about players.

During the show's premiere, she confronted actor Ram Kapoor over his past controversial remarks, leading to one of the first heated exchanges of the season.

Inside the jail, she has clashed with contestants including Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala, making her one of the central figures in the competition.

One of the season's biggest controversies erupted after Shreya disclosed fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola's sexual orientation during a conversation with Sufi Motiwala. Shreya later said she revealed it after Akanksha filed a chargesheet against her, triggering debate among viewers over privacy, consent and gameplay.

She also faced criticism after making personal remarks about actor Harshad Chopda, including comments about his career and marriage prospects.

Her outspoken personality and confrontational style have kept her at the centre of conversations throughout the season, making her one of the most searched contestants from Lock Upp 2.

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Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending?

Shreya Kalra is trending because she has been involved in several of Lock Upp 2's biggest moments. From confronting Ram Kapoor during the premiere to repeated clashes with fellow contestants, she has consistently remained in the spotlight.

More recently, her comments about Akanksha Chamola sparked widespread discussion across social media, while her remarks about Harshad Chopda also drew criticism from viewers. Whether praised for speaking her mind or criticised for crossing personal boundaries, Shreya has become one of the contestants driving conversations around the show.