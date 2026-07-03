Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is More Than Just A Wallpaper For Athletes Like Mohammed Siraj And Alejandro Garnacho

Mohammed Siraj and Alejandro Garnacho have both publicly shown Cristiano Ronaldo on their phone wallpapers. Here's why CR7's image has become more than just a lock screen for the two athletes.

For most people, a phone wallpaper is simply a favourite photo.

For some athletes, it is a daily reminder of the mindset they want to carry onto the field.

That is the common thread between India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and footballer Alejandro Garnacho. Both have publicly been linked to Cristiano Ronaldo as their phone wallpaper, reflecting an admiration that goes far beyond fandom.

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Mohammed Siraj's 'Believe' wallpaper

Mohammed Siraj revealed after India's memorable six-run win over England in the fifth Test at The Oval in August 2025 that he had changed his phone wallpaper on the morning of the match.

He woke up earlier than usual, searched Google for an image of Cristiano Ronaldo with the word "Believe" and made it his wallpaper before heading to the ground. Siraj later said the image reminded him to trust his ability before one of the biggest days of his Test career.

The belief translated onto the field.

Siraj claimed a five-wicket haul, including the crucial wickets that sealed India's dramatic victory and helped the visitors draw the five-match series 2-2. After being named Player of the Match, he proudly showed reporters the Ronaldo wallpaper on his phone and explained why he had chosen it.

Siraj's admiration for Ronaldo was already well known. The Hyderabad pacer has often celebrated wickets with Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration, something teammates have attributed to his admiration for the Portuguese footballer and his work ethic.

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Alejandro Garnacho's lock screen

Alejandro Garnacho's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo has also been visible off the pitch.

During his time at Manchester United, photographs of Garnacho arriving for matches showed Ronaldo on his phone's lock screen. Fans quickly noticed the image, but it came as little surprise.

Garnacho has repeatedly described Ronaldo as his football idol. He shared a dressing room with the Portuguese forward at Manchester United and has often celebrated goals with Ronaldo's trademark "Siuuu" celebration. The wallpaper reflected an admiration that he had already expressed publicly.

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Why Ronaldo?

Neither Siraj nor Garnacho has suggested that a wallpaper alone leads to success.

Instead, both examples point to what Cristiano Ronaldo represents.

Across more than two decades at the highest level, Ronaldo has built a reputation for relentless discipline, physical fitness, consistency and self-belief. He has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, lifted multiple UEFA Champions League trophies and remains the highest goalscorer in men's international football.

Those achievements have made him a source of inspiration not only for footballers but also for athletes in other sports.

For Siraj, the wallpaper carried one word: "Believe."

For Garnacho, it reflected the player he grew up idolising.

In both cases, the image was a personal reminder of the standards they wanted to emulate.

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More than a lock screen

A phone wallpaper is one of the first things people see when they unlock their device.

For Mohammed Siraj, Cristiano Ronaldo's image became a reminder to believe before a career-defining performance.

For Alejandro Garnacho, it reflected years of admiration for the footballer who shaped his ambitions.

That is why, for these two athletes, Cristiano Ronaldo became more than just a wallpaper.

He became a symbol of the mindset they wanted to carry with them every day.