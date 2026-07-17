One survivor's story sheds light on consent within marriage, the silence around abuse, and how a campaign is encouraging conversations on survivors' rights.

"For a long time, I believed this was simply part of marriage."

For years, one woman believed the repeated violations of her consent were simply what marriage demanded of her.

She entered marriage hoping for trust, companionship and mutual respect. Instead, she says she found herself living with emotional control, manipulation and repeated violations of her boundaries. Yet she never called it abuse.

It was only after speaking with a counsellor and reading about consent that she realised what she had experienced was not a normal part of marriage.

"Marriage Was Supposed To Be A Partnership"

Before getting married, she imagined building a life based on equality and mutual support.

Initially, everything seemed normal. But over time, she says she felt increasingly isolated and controlled. Her opinions were often dismissed, and she was expected to adjust without question. What began as emotional control gradually escalated into repeated violations of her boundaries that continued for several years.

She says she experienced emotional, psychological and sexual abuse that slowly affected her confidence, mental health, sense of self-worth and ability to trust others.

"I Thought It Was Expected"

Looking back, she says she never questioned what was happening because she believed marriage automatically meant consent.

"At the time, I thought it was something I was expected to tolerate because I was married. I did not fully understand that consent was just as important within marriage as outside it."

Whenever she expressed discomfort or refused sexual activity, she says the response was rarely understanding.

"My discomfort was often ignored. Refusal would lead to anger, guilt, emotional pressure, or accusations that I was failing in my responsibilities as a wife."

Over time, she says she stopped feeling safe in her own home.

"I felt powerless and disconnected from my own body. It affected my dignity and made me feel as though my choices no longer mattered."

Why Survivors Often Stay Silent

Leaving wasn't simple.

She lived in that situation for several years. Fear of judgement, financial concerns, family expectations and uncertainty about where to seek help kept her trapped.

When she finally spoke to people around her, many advised her to compromise or reconcile instead of recognising what she was experiencing as abuse.

According to the Red Dot Foundation, her experience is far from uncommon.

The organisation says many survivors grow up believing that marriage implies permanent consent. Women often recognise coercive sex as abuse only after speaking with counsellors, support organisations or hearing other survivors' experiences.

It also says the barriers are rarely just legal. Fear of stigma, family pressure, financial dependence, concern for children and fear of retaliation often prevent women from seeking help. NFHS-5 found that more than 90% of married women who experienced sexual violence did not seek help.

What The Numbers Reveal

According to India's National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5):

31.9% of ever-married women aged 18-49 reported experiencing spousal violence.

Around 6% reported sexual violence by their husband.

18% said they could not refuse sex with their husband.

The Red Dot Foundation says these figures are likely to underestimate the true prevalence because sexual violence within marriage remains significantly underreported.

From One Woman's Story To A Larger Conversation

The survivor says healing began when she realised she was not alone.

Support from counsellors, survivor networks, trusted friends and organisations helped her regain confidence and rebuild her life. Today, she tries to encourage other women to seek help and reminds them that their experiences are valid.

Her story reflects the conversations the Infinite Saree campaign hopes to encourage.

Conceptualised by Klick Health and supported by MediaMedic Communications and the Red Dot Foundation, the campaign transformed a four-kilometre-long saree into what organisers call a "living petition". Thousands of people signed the saree in support of conversations around consent within marriage, bodily autonomy and survivors' rights.

Dinesh Chindarkar, Co-Founder and Director of MediaMedic Communications, said storytelling helped transform a complex legal issue into a conversation that people could relate to through lived experiences, culture and public participation.

For the survivor, however, the message is much simpler.

"The biggest misconception is that marriage automatically equals consent. Consent must be present in every relationship, regardless of marital status."

The campaign has since gained international recognition, winning a Silver Lion in the Health & Wellness category and securing three Shortlists at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026. It also received the inaugural Women's Health Grand Clio and a total of 14 Clio Health Awards, according to the campaign team.

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