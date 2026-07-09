Jaipur Woman Allegedly Hired Killers To Murder Mother In Rs. 7 Lakh Contract Killing Plot

Police alleged that Ayushi Sharma conspired to murder her mother, Neeraj Sharma, in Jaipur by staging a fatal SUV crash. Investigators claimed the alleged Rs 7 lakh plot was driven by a property dispute and the prospect of a compassionate government job.

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What initially appeared to be a fatal road accident in Jaipur has now turned into an alleged contract killing investigation.

Police have arrested seven people, including the victim's daughter, after alleging that Neeraj Sharma was deliberately run over in a staged SUV crash. Investigators claimed the alleged Rs. 7 lakh conspiracy was driven by a property dispute and the prospect of securing a compassionate government job after her death.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations made by police are yet to be tested in court.

Who Was Neeraj Sharma?

Neeraj Sharma worked as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at a Jaipur court.

According to police, she had received the government job through a compassionate appointment following the death of her husband, Vijay Kumar Sharma.

Investigators alleged that her daughter, Ayushi Sharma, wanted access to the same employment benefit and was also involved in a dispute over family property.

What Happened In Jaipur?

Police said Sharma had dropped her son at a coaching institute in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar area on July 3 and was returning home.

At around 4:45 pm, a Scorpio SUV allegedly hit her at high speed.

According to investigators, the impact threw her nearly 100 feet, killing her on the spot.

The incident was initially treated as a road accident. However, police said CCTV footage and other evidence raised suspicions that the crash may have been deliberately planned.

Why Do Police Suspect Murder?

According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy was designed to make Neeraj Sharma's death appear to be an ordinary traffic accident.

Police alleged that Ayushi Sharma conspired with several others to carry out the killing.

Investigators claimed the accused tracked Neeraj Sharma's daily movements before allegedly using a Scorpio SUV to execute the attack.

Police further alleged that around Rs 7 lakh was paid to carry out the murder.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the precise role played by each accused.

Who Has Been Arrested?

Police have arrested seven people in the case.

The accused arrested include:

Ayushi Sharma, daughter of Neeraj Sharma

Mohan Swaroop

Mohit Sharma

Akash Sharma

Arvind Sharma

Hemant Sharma, who police allege was involved in carrying out the attack

Rohit Jatav

Police have also named Balram alias Ravi as an accused who is reportedly absconding.

What Was The Alleged Motive?

According to police, the alleged conspiracy was linked to two factors:

A dispute over family property.

The possibility of securing a compassionate government job following Neeraj Sharma's death.

Investigators said these are among the key motives being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Why was Neeraj Sharma allegedly killed?

Police alleged the motive was a property dispute and the prospect of securing a compassionate government job after her death.

Who is Ayushi Sharma?

According to police, Ayushi Sharma is the daughter of Neeraj Sharma and is among the seven people arrested in connection with the case.

How did police uncover the alleged conspiracy?

Investigators said the case was initially treated as a road accident before CCTV footage and other evidence led them to suspect that the crash had been deliberately staged.

How many people have been arrested?

Seven people have been arrested so far. Police have also named one more accused, Balram alias Ravi, who is absconding.