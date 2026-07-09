The Story Of “Maa”: How Manish Malhotra Carried His Mother's Love To Paris Haute Couture Week

Manish Malhotra made his official Paris Haute Couture Week debut with Maa, a collection inspired by his late mother that celebrated Indian craftsmanship and couture.

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Every July, Paris becomes the centre of the fashion world as Haute Couture Week brings together some of the industry's most celebrated designers.

This year, Indian designer Manish Malhotra made his official debut on the Paris Haute Couture Week calendar with Maa, a deeply personal collection inspired by his late mother.

Blending emotion with craftsmanship, the showcase celebrated motherhood while placing Indian couture on one of fashion's most prestigious global stages.

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What Was The Theme?

The collection drew inspiration from Malhotra's late mother and explored the emotional journey of motherhood, memory and love.

Rather than presenting couture as simply luxury fashion, Maa unfolded as a story told through four chapters: Cocoon, Bond, Becoming and Abundance.

Each chapter reflected a different stage of motherhood and human connection.

The runway featured flowing silhouettes, richly embroidered jackets, shimmering saris, sculpted gowns and draped ensembles. Gold, ivory, black and jewel tones formed the core colour palette, balancing traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary couture.

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The Indian Craftsmanship Behind It

At the heart of Maa was Indian craftsmanship.

The collection showcased intricate hand embroidery and artisanal techniques passed down through generations. Detailed thread work, embellishments and surface ornamentation highlighted the skill of Indian craftspeople whose work has long been recognised by luxury fashion houses around the world.

The presentation also featured creations from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery, complementing the couture collection with handcrafted gemstone pieces.

By presenting these techniques on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar under his own label, Malhotra brought Indian craftsmanship to one of fashion's most prestigious platforms.

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Who Attended The Show?

The significance of Malhotra's debut was reflected in the guest list.

Among those attending were Anna Wintour, Isha Ambani and Chinese actor Fan Bingbing.

Their presence underscored the importance of Malhotra's first appearance on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar.

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Manish Malhotra’s Journey From Mumbai To Paris

Manish Malhotra did not begin his career at a fashion school.

After studying at Mumbai's Elphinstone College, he worked as a model before moving into costume styling and fashion design.

His costume designs for Bollywood helped define the on-screen style of the 1990s and early 2000s through films including Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In 2005, he launched his own couture label and later expanded into bridal wear, jewellery and beauty.

Today, his creations are worn by actors, entrepreneurs and international personalities, while Indian textiles and craftsmanship continue to remain at the centre of his work.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

What happened?

Manish Malhotra made his official debut at Paris Haute Couture Week with his collection, Maa.

What was the collection about?

Maa was inspired by Malhotra's late mother and explored themes of motherhood, memory and love.

Why was the collection significant?

It brought Indian craftsmanship, embroidery and high jewellery to one of fashion's most prestigious global platforms.

Who attended the show?

Fashion leaders and celebrities, including Anna Wintour, Isha Ambani and Fan Bingbing, attended the presentation.